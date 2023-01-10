Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 29. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides an important ingredient for leadership by helping girls develop five key skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills and Business Ethics. This month, participating Girl Scouts set up their cookie businesses. Angelenos are encouraged to reach out to a Girl Scout they know to place an order starting Jan. 17.

Girl Scouts begin delivering cookies in-person on Jan. 29. On Feb. 10, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from Girl Scouts. In addition online ordering also starts Feb. 10.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news.

Raspberry Rally is the new 2023 Girl Scout cookie. It is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the Girl Scout Cookie lineup of Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, S’mores and gluten free Toffee-tastic cookies.

Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy, the first age level in Girl Scouting, to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for Girl Scouts in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making. Through Girl Scouting, girls become leaders in their daily lives and in their communities and prepare for their bright futures too.

Nationally, Girl Scouts is excited to welcome Planet Oat Oatmilk as a sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Consumers can learn more about product pairings and how the two organizations are working together to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. Visit www.planetoat.com/girlscouts to learn more.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit https://www.girlscoutsla.org/cookies to learn more about local troops selling outside of Greater Los Angeles. Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.girlscoutsla.org/join.

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 33,000 girls in partnership with more than 17,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org.

