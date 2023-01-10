header image

January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
| Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 29. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides an important ingredient for leadership by helping girls develop five key skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills and Business Ethics. This month, participating Girl Scouts set up their cookie businesses. Angelenos are encouraged to reach out to a Girl Scout they know to place an order starting Jan. 17.

Girl Scouts begin delivering cookies in-person on Jan. 29. On Feb. 10, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from Girl Scouts. In addition online ordering also starts Feb. 10.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news.

Raspberry Rally is the new 2023 Girl Scout cookie. It is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the Girl Scout Cookie lineup of Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, S’mores and gluten free Toffee-tastic cookies.

Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy, the first age level in Girl Scouting, to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for Girl Scouts in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making. Through Girl Scouting, girls become leaders in their daily lives and in their communities and prepare for their bright futures too.

Nationally, Girl Scouts is excited to welcome Planet Oat Oatmilk as a sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Consumers can learn more about product pairings and how the two organizations are working together to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. Visit www.planetoat.com/girlscouts to learn more.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit https://www.girlscoutsla.org/cookies to learn more about local troops selling outside of Greater Los Angeles. Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.girlscoutsla.org/join.

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 33,000 girls in partnership with more than 17,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Sunday, Jan. 8 near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir at Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley as Sheila Ann Ashley.
Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation
CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation and Experimental Animation programs have retained the No. 1 ranking by Animation Career Review. For the third consecutive year, CalArts’ animation programs have collectively earned the No. 1 spot in all categories eligible in Animation Career Review’s 2023 Animation School Ranking.
CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review
Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19.
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Los Angeles County has come together to launch an innovative program that will keep homeowners advised when activity occurs on an individual’s property by using registrants' email addresses.
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant's jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
RIVERSIDE, Calif.  - California State University, Northridge's Men's Basketball could not overcome a tough shooting night in a 68-45 defeat to UC Riverside on Saturday at the SRC Arena.
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 15.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
On Saturday, Jan. 7,  deputies responded to the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding gun shots heard in the area.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
Education is the best way to fight fentanyl overdoses and save lives.
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting of a male adult.
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.   
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was sworn in for his second term as the 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 134 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 61 additional deaths and 5,184 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
With significant winter weather impacting the majority of the state this week, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Californians to stay off the roads if possible and take precautions if you must drive.
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
Ocean Water Quality Advisory in Effect for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory in Effect for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Historic Wagon Route Through SCV Gets Its Due
The “Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail” came into existence Thursday, and it runs right through the heart of Santa Clarita.
Historic Wagon Route Through SCV Gets Its Due
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
SCVNews.com
