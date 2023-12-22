Jan. 20: Homeowner’s Resource Fair in Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office will co-host a Homeowners’ Resource Fair with the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The Homeowners’ Resource Fair is free and open to the public.
This quarterly fair is a valuable community initiative where local homeowners can educate themselves on important topics such as property transfers from parent to children, senior and veteran benefits, disaster relief, fire safety and much more.
This education fair will include information on a number of topics including:
–New Construction and Assessments
–Parent-Child Transfers (Prop. 19)
–Death of a Property Owner
–Misfortune and Calamity
–Fire Safety and Preparedness
–Property Tax Savings Programs and more
Canyon Country Community Center
18410 Sierra Highway,
Canyon Country, CA 91351
To register visit Homeowner’s Resource Fair.
