Kathryn Barger | State of the County

Dear Friends,

This week, I gave my annual State of the County address hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event zoomed in on how County leaders are working together to address our most pressing issues, especially regarding public safety, homelessness, mental health, economic development, and quality of life. I was thankful to be joined by our County CEO Fesia Davenport, Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, and Undersheriff April Tardy for a conversation about how our $45 billion County budget invests in public safety and other key services and how we’re working together to meet the needs of our communities. You can watch our conversation here.

The Santa Clarita Valley is also known for its amazing nonprofit partners. At the event, I announced that my office is allocating $10,000 to Finally Family Homes, a local organization committed to providing young adults who age out of the foster care care system with the tangible tools and emotional support they need to thrive. I have a special place in my heart for our most vulnerable youth and I’m grateful for the impactful work this organization is doing to provide them with homes, help, and hope.

I’m proud of the work we have underway to strengthen and serve our County for our residents, nonprofits and businesses. We truly do our best work together.



Best wishes,



Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley

