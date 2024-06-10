Kathryn Barger | State of the County

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 10
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
Thursday, May 30, 2024
|
For the month of June 10% of proceeds from the sale of each The LOCAL Pub & Grill Charity Ale, Charity Burger or Charity Cocktail will be given back to Blue Star Ranch, an all-volunteer Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that serves U.S. veterans with free equine assisted therapy.
|
College of the Canyons sophomore Flora Peugnet has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Towson University, following a stellar two-year stay with the Cougars.
|
Mukeni "Michael" Masimango has chosen The Master's University to continue his soccer career.
|
As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks.
|
As the temperatures rise and schools are out for summer break, many families and outdoor enthusiasts turn to our 13,000 acres of open space trails to enjoy a day out in nature
|
This week, I gave my annual State of the County address hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 10 - Sunday, June 16.
|
SCV Water’s 2024 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
|
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
|
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
|
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19 as data shows small increases in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for the past four weeks.
|
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards at their annual Awards Ceremony held May 8.
|
Fonda Wilson will become the new women's basketball coach at The Master's University.
|
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the reappointment of two Santa Clarita Valley residents to state board positions.
|
Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita.
|
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.