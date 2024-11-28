Jan. 25: Viva Las Vegas Fundraiser for Child & Family

Get ready for an unforgettable night of ﻿glitz, glamour and gambling when you join Child & Family Center for Viva Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

Enjoy an evening filled with magic, dancing, gourmet food and drink while you immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Joshua Ng, The “Hong Kong Sensation” and current two-time strolling magic champion of the Academy of Magical Arts, Magic Castle Hollywood, will dazzle with his slight of hand magic tricks.

Tickets are $150 per person or $1,200 for a private table for eight.

The Chils & Family Center provides mental health services, comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and counseling, behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and prevention services as well as domestic violence services, and emergency 30-day DV shelter for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando Valleys.

To purchase tickets visit www.childfamilycenter.org/viva-las-vegas/.

