Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN

In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
|
Bring your family and friends for an evening with a fairy tale twist! Residents are invited to purchase tickets for Showdown Stage Company’s production “Never After Happily” with showings starting Friday, Jan. 26, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
|
E.S.C.A.P.E Theatre is presenting, "The Wizard of Oz," a musical based on the classic children's novel by L. Frank Baum, Feb. 1-4, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing person, Jessel Andrea Castellanos Quintero.
|
College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest, this time outlasting Bakersfield College 73-65 on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
|
Pole vaulters from The Master's University track and field team participated in the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno Jan. 11-13.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Amiya Robinson (women's basketball) and Jonah El-Farra (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 8-13.
|
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, with public session beginning at 9 a.m., followed immediately by closed session at 12 p.m.
|
To help kick off its 10th annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses campaign, Carousel Ranch is hosting an Open House/Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|
Los Anarchists Junior Derby and Cedars Sinai are teaming up for their fifth annual junior roller derby tournament and blood drive at Santa Clarita Studios Saturday, Jan. 20 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing Board approved modifications Wednesday to an Order for Abatement requiring Chiquita Canyon Landfill to address ongoing concerns at its facility.
|
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
|
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Supporters of youth tackle football won the game before they stepped onto the field Wednesday morning.
|
1899
- Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story
]
|
To help take the stress out of Tax Day 2024, California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is offering free tax preparation assistance to low-income families and individuals.
|
Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., announced it will offer 250 underserved small business owners nationwide access to its expert advertising and marketing resources through its 2024 “Pay It Forward” initiative.
|
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest.
|
The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.
|
After 13 years of collaborative efforts within the community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation continues to be crucial to the region's growth.
|
Enjoy the sounds of blues at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, as it presents Blues Travelers.
|
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
|
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
|
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
|
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
