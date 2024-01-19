Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN

Bring your family and friends for an evening with a fairy tale twist! Residents are invited to purchase tickets for Showdown Stage Company’s production “Never After Happily” with showings starting Friday, Jan. 26, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. You won’t want to miss one of the four showings.

Have you wondered what happens in a fairy tale world after happily ever after? In “Never After Happily,” a writer-of-a-certain-age confronts favorite, aging fairy-tale characters to make sense of the real world.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

General admission tickets are $22 and senior/student admission is $18.

To learn more about “Never After Happily” and to purchase tickets, click [here].

