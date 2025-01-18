Jan. 26: Fritz Coleman’s ‘Unassisted Living’ to Benefit Wildfire Recovery Fund

Fritz Coleman’s show “Unassisted Living,” in Residency at the El Portal Monroe Forum in North Hollywood, will be performed on Sunday, Jan. 26 to benefit the California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund with 100% of all profits raised donated to the fund.

Coleman’s monthly engagements at the El Portal Monroe Forum have consistently sold out. His show is the El Portal’s longest-running attraction.

“Unassisted Living” is a live comedy performance by beloved TV personality Coleman and will include a special guest.

Coleman has accrued a base of devoted fans throughout Southern California thanks to his four-decade, Emmy-winning career as a weatherman and newscaster for KNBC and his designation as honorary mayor of Toluca Lake. But he also had careers as an actor, writer and comedian.

Coleman has done live solo comedy shows before including “The Reception; It’s Me, Dad!”. His newest show, “Unassisted Living,” gives him a platform to talk about those topics which emerge from his current perspective, that of a still vital 70-something. His show for “woke boomers” will cover things like Zoom school, retirement, becoming vegan, pharmaceuticals, celebrating growing up and growing old. The show will also feature some of his favorite stories and observations about modern life.

The show is a matinee performance.

“The show starts early, because I’m trying to be sensitive to the needs of my particular demographic, old people and their parents. I promise to have you home by dark,” he said.

Plying his trade with a gentler touch than some of his contemporaries, he performs clean comedy.

Please make your reservations early.

El Portal Theatre, in the intimate Monroe Forum,

5269 Lankershim Blvd.,

North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.

Admission: $40 general admission; $50 cocktail table seating.

For tickets visit www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html.

