Jan. 3: Shakespeare Fest to Present ‘Simply the Best II’

Leslie Berra and the Gift of Song crew will present “Simply the Best II,” a benefit for the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 3.

Reprising some of their best pieces from past concerts, the all-star cast will wow you. As always, the Gift of Song concerts are THE rocking community concert of the year.

A VIP ticket includes a private VIP reception starting at 7 p.m. with a little food, dessert, and wine, reserved front row seating, and wine throughout the evening. The performance will follow at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets also include some dessert items at intermission. A cash bar will be open throughout the evening. Senior and student discounts are available.

All proceeds will benefit the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Educational Outreach Program, reaching local schools with free and low-cost programming directly in the schools.

To order “Simply the Best II” tickets, click here.