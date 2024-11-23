Jan. 31: SCV Chamber Awards + Installation Early Bird Tickets

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Awards + Installation event on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Hyatt Regency, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Kick off the New Year in style and celebrate with leaders of SCV business at the 2025 Awards + Installation. Join the SCV Chamber as it honors the outstanding business achievements that continue to shape the Santa Clarita Valley and officially welcome the 2025 Board of Directors.

This highly anticipated event is a chance to connect with fellow leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers in the business community. The event will recognize the dedication, innovation and excellence that drive success in the SCV and beyond.

Want to highlight your business and gain valuable exposure during this premier event? Sponsorship opportunities are now open. To learn more about available packages, email hello@scvchamber.com.

Early bird tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $125 for members and $150 for nonmembers.

After the Early Bird ticket sale ends tickets will be $150 for members and $175 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets visit www.scvchamber.com/events/2025-awards-installation.

