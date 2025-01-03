Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road

|
California is experiencing an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, a highly contagious bacterial disease that can be spread through coughing and can cause severe illness, especially in infants.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that it's Computer Aided Dispatch system failed on New Year's Eve at around 8 p.m. The system has been down for more than 48 hours, but LASD has assured the public the department is working to restore the system.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert starting Saturday, Jan. 4. The city will begin the installation of small dividers designed to create a dedicated, safe lane for bikers and pedestrians on Orchard Village Road.
|
Registration is open for the Winter 2025 Adult 7-on-7 Flag Football League which will have its first meeting 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The members of the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield Valencia Town Center will present the 15th annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K, benefiting Students Off And Running of Santa Clarita 7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Feb. 23 at Valencia Town Center in Valencia, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has many valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of tricky household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that Californians required to provide a signature to renew their permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard can now do so online.
|
California’s first winter snowpack survey of 2025 showed the snowpack at 91% of the average to date and 37% of the average on April 1, when the Sierra snowpack is typically at its peak.
|
A federal judge has barred the state of California from enforcing key parts of Senate Bill 976, also known as the Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act, finding it may infringe tech companies' First Amendment rights.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a new art exhibition, “Wonders That Surround Us,” will be on view now thorugh March 17 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
|
Nominations for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards are now open, and will be accepted until Jan. 31. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Hyatt Valencia.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas as Chair of the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for the upcoming legislative session.
|
2004
, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story
]
|
SCV Chamber of Commerce will host a Non-Profit Love Match: Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits event, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at James T Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Monday, Jan. 24.
|
Beginning Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through May 27 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
|
The city of Santa Clarita's “Exploring Domestic Spaces” exhibition will be on view through March 20, located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St. Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association presents "Signature YOU," Art Show, bringing an artists unique signature style to Old Town Newhall with a reception, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
Prepare businesses for 2025 with SCV Chamber’s comprehensive employment law update, led by Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at College of the Canyons University Center at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m.
|
As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities.
|
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adult Mindful Art Hour workshop Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
|
1855
- American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story
]
