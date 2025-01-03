Jan. 4: City Issues Traffic Alert for Work Zone on Orchard Village Road

The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert starting Saturday, Jan. 4. The city will begin the installation of small dividers designed to create a dedicated, safe lane for bikers and pedestrians on Orchard Village Road.

The work zone stretches from Lyons Avenue to Mill Valley Road and will take place in the #2 northbound lane from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., with plans to continue at nighttime the following two weeks between 7 p.m.–5 a.m. to complete the installation.

This project is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to public safety and offers the city an opportunity to assess and enhance pedestrian safety measures.

Santa Clarita thanks residents for their patience and reminds drivers to please slow down and watch for crews as they work to keep Santa Clarita safe.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...