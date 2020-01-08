[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 8
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
| Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
santa clarita arts commission

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.

This year, seven locations across the city will have a handful of exhibits and feature multiple artists from the Santa Clarita Valley and the greater Los Angeles area, according to a city staff report.

The seven locations include the First Floor Gallery at City Hall, the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country libraries, Newhall Community Center, Town Center Art Space, the Community Wall at the Valencia Town Center and the Main Gallery.

Every year, these locales set aside space to be used as art galleries “to allow artists to display their artwork while providing the community artistic enrichment and new experiences,” the report read.

Some exhibits include the group show “Presto! The Art of Magic and Fantasy” at the Main from Jan. 10 through Feb. 4; the Rio Vista/William S. Hart Union High School District at the Town Center from January through February; and the solo show “From the Persia” at the Canyon Country Library from April 15 through Aug. 15.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission has also outlined its priorities for the new year, which consist of identifying opportunities to expand public art in the Old Town Newhall area, expanding the curriculum of arts classes offered to the public and considering development of more sequential classes that build advanced skills and communities of interest.

Adopting a three-tier process of developing arts grants and public arts projects by utilizing peer panels is also in progress, following a discussion with the Santa Clarita City Council, which is expected to review the process Jan. 14.

In 2019, city staff developed a leadership training and placement program for business and community leaders to serve on boards of directors of arts and cultural organizations, which is known as the Connection Leadership Training and Placement program.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans

Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting

Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project

Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at an upcoming hearing at City Hall on a $100-million investment at Westfield Valencia Town Center that proposes to bring a new Costco, and several other new businesses.
FULL STORY...

‘NCIS,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Now Filming in the SCV

‘NCIS,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Now Filming in the SCV
Monday, Jan 6, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 6-12, including 'NCIS.'
FULL STORY...

Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair

Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County will begin work on Tuesday, January 7, to repair the sewer line below Magic Mountain Parkway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
SCV Water’s November 2019 quarterly well sampling of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) found one well in excess of the state’s nonregulatory notification levels for PFAS chemicals, the agency reported Wednesday.
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
As the holiday season comes to a close and families take down holiday decor, shelters nationwide are filled with their own guests — actually they’re filled to capacity with surrendered pets.
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Santa Clarita Valley legislators joined other California lawmakers on Monday as they reconvened in Sacramento to tackle issues ranging from disaster preparedness to the Cemex mega-mine.
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homeless Crisis
With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend more than $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homeless Crisis
Val Verde Man Held on 5 Felonies in Domestic Violence Incident
A situation that began with a domestic violence call ended with deputies arresting a 20-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping and four other felonies in Val Verde Tuesday night.
Val Verde Man Held on 5 Felonies in Domestic Violence Incident
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Valencia man seen attempting to steal computer accessories from a retail store in Stevenson Ranch.
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
Revised Housing Bill Gives Cities More Zoning Flexibility
Looking to revive twice-failed legislation to address California’s urgent housing crisis, a Democratic state senator introduced changes to a controversial housing bill Tuesday that he and supporters hope will finally get it past the finish line this year.
Revised Housing Bill Gives Cities More Zoning Flexibility
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
County officials are warning residents about an extension to the cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, which now lasts through the remainder of the week.
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at an upcoming hearing at City Hall on a $100-million investment at Westfield Valencia Town Center that proposes to bring a new Costco, and several other new businesses.
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
JCI Santa Clarita always has some fun events for everyone to join.
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
The pilot who died in a plane crash in Newhall on Saturday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, "Time to Reflect," runs from Jan. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
How do we protect our kids’ data and privacy in an increasingly online world? Tech officials claim the responsibility lies with parents. Parents, in turn, say they are often overwhelmed or unaware of the hundreds of ways their children’s privacy and data can be breached.
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
California Highway Patrol officers chased a gray Toyota Prius on Friday that was reportedly reaching speeds of 102 mph.
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
%d bloggers like this: