Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner

The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Alexander succeeds Roland Harmon who led the program from 2017– 2019. She becomes the first female commissioner in the 31 year history of the storied local program. Alexander is an educator and High School soccer coach in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

AYSO 678 is a nonprofit organization with local membership exceeding 1,800 participants. Its stated vision is to provide a world class soccer program that enriches the lives of our Santa Clarita children. It accomplishes this by developing and delivering, a youth soccer program promoting a fun, family environment, based on AYSO’s Six Philosophies of, Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship and Player Development.

AYSO 678 offers a program suitable for most levels of play. The Core Program is available for all kids between the ages of 4 and 18. For players between the ages of 8 and 13 looking for a higher level of competiveness, AYSO 678 offers an EXTRA Program, with teams competing against inter-Sectional AYSO EXTRA teams from Southern California. The Region also offers several options for accomplished players wishing to play within the Coast Soccer League through our club referral program.

Registration for the Fall 2020 season opens April 1st. For more information on the program, or for information regarding registration, email Janet Alexander, Regional Commissioner commissioner@ayso678.org or visit www.ayso678.org.