Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner
| Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020

Janet Banks AlexanderThe Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Alexander succeeds Roland Harmon who led the program from 2017– 2019. She becomes the first female commissioner in the 31 year history of the storied local program. Alexander is an educator and High School soccer coach in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

AYSO 678 is a nonprofit organization with local membership exceeding 1,800 participants. Its stated vision is to provide a world class soccer program that enriches the lives of our Santa Clarita children. It accomplishes this by developing and delivering, a youth soccer program promoting a fun, family environment, based on AYSO’s Six Philosophies of, Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship and Player Development.

AYSO 678 offers a program suitable for most levels of play. The Core Program is available for all kids between the ages of 4 and 18. For players between the ages of 8 and 13 looking for a higher level of competiveness, AYSO 678 offers an EXTRA Program, with teams competing against inter-Sectional AYSO EXTRA teams from Southern California. The Region also offers several options for accomplished players wishing to play within the Coast Soccer League through our club referral program.

Registration for the Fall 2020 season opens April 1st. For more information on the program, or for information regarding registration, email Janet Alexander, Regional Commissioner commissioner@ayso678.org or visit www.ayso678.org.
One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program has released an exciting schedule of free events to celebrate the 2020 novel selection, “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce Santa Clarita’s second annual Amateur Golf Tournament, the Santa Clarita Valley Championship.
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 5, at 6:00 p.m.
Defense Department Details Plans to Battle Coronavirus
The Defense Department is making plans to combat the coronavirus, DOD leaders said during a news conference at the Pentagon Monday.
Santa Clarita Transit Launches ‘GO! Santa Clarita’ Service
As of Monday, residents within the Fair Oaks and Canyon Country areas have a new transportation service available -- GO! Santa Clarita, an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit.
June 13-14: SCV Quilt Guild to Hold Show at Hart Park
The Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with the presentation of its biennial Quilt Show at Hart Hall in Hart Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14.
CRY-LA Kite Festival Raises Funds for Basic Child Rights
The Los Angeles Chapter of nonprofit organization Child Rights and You presented its Third Annual CRY-LA Kite Festival and fundraiser at West Creek Park in Valencia on February 23.
Voting Rights Letter on City Council Closed Session Agenda
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
March 3: ‘Game of Life’ Community Event at Canyon High Gym
The Youth Project will hold its annual "Game of Life" community outreach event at Canyon High School's Main Gym on Tuesday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
March 4 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has published its March 4 agenda for a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Student Films Highlight SCV Productions in First Week of March
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions including student films shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 2-8, 2020.
Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Canyon Country
Fire crews quickly extinguished a one-story structure fire that had spread to the surrounding brush in Canyon Country Monday morning.
Kuhlman Takes Reins as Hart School District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Man Dead in Deputy-Involved Shooting at SCV Sheriff’s Station
A man initially only identified as Hispanic died in a deputy-involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
SCV Sheriff’s Station Vies for Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
Bozeman Foundation Brings Anti-bullying Message to Castaic Middle School
Students at Castaic Middle School took a break from their usual school schedules to sit in on an assembly held by pro-athletes and founders of the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Wednesday.
