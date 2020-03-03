Janet Alexander Becomes Local AYSO Region’s First Female Commissioner

The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Alexander succeeds Roland Harmon who led the program from 2017– 2019. She becomes the first female commissioner in the 31 year history of the storied local program. Alexander is an educator and High School soccer coach in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
AYSO 678 is a nonprofit organization with local membership exceeding 1,800 participants. Its stated vision is to provide a world class soccer program that enriches the lives of our Santa Clarita children. It accomplishes this by developing and delivering, a youth soccer program promoting a fun, family environment, based on AYSO’s Six Philosophies of, Everyone Plays, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship and Player Development.
AYSO 678 offers a program suitable for most levels of play. The Core Program is available for all kids between the ages of 4 and 18. For players between the ages of 8 and 13 looking for a higher level of competiveness, AYSO 678 offers an EXTRA Program, with teams competing against inter-Sectional AYSO EXTRA teams from Southern California. The Region also offers several options for accomplished players wishing to play within the Coast Soccer League through our club referral program.
Registration for the Fall 2020 season opens April 1st. For more information on the program, or for information regarding registration, email Janet Alexander, Regional Commissioner commissioner@ayso678.org or visit www.ayso678.org.
The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
As of Monday, residents within the Fair Oaks and Canyon Country areas have a new transportation service available -- GO! Santa Clarita, an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit.
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.
A man initially only identified as Hispanic died in a deputy-involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request, and the application will be available for public review for 60 days, from March 3 through May 4, 2020.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.