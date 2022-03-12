Inaugural SCV Invitational to Host 80-plus Soccer Teams

Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley is set to host more than 80 soccer teams from various clubs across California and Nevada at Central Park in Saugus. The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Invitational will be held Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, 2022. Young athletes ages 7 to 14 years old will be competing all weekend for the first ever Santa Clarita Valley Invitational Cup title.

Home of the Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team 2021 USYS National Championship Finalists, this event is set to be a premier level youth soccer tournament experience for both boys and girls including balanced competition, world class facilities at the city of Santa Clarita Central Park, top referees and an unforgettable experience for all players, coaches, managers and families.

Legends SCV has also partnered with Six Flags Magic Mountain to offer all attending teams staff, players and family members discounted theme park tickets for the weekend of the event.

“Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley is excited to bring such a prestigious tournament to the city of Santa Clarita,” said Director Adam Waddell. “These young athletes have withstood two years of a pandemic, multiple upheavals, many traveling games, early mornings and late nights, all to show up for what they love, soccer. The return of such an event signals a new stage of the pandemic where Covid-19 does not disrupt our daily life and we can once again enjoy healthy competition in a safe, fun environment.”

“Santa Clarita is excited to host what is likely our largest ever soccer tournament,” said Santa Clarita Councilman Cameron Smyth. “Along with showing our tremendous facilities for the athletes, we know this will provide an economic boost to our local businesses as well. I certainly hope this becomes an annual event for Legends.”

Legends FC’s family-centered approach, backed with a National level program and Elite level coaching, provides a positive playing and learning environment that fosters long term player development and personal growth. Their One Club, One Family, One Mission motto makes Legends FC the premier destination for players. They strive to provide Southern California’s youth with the highest quality soccer training and development.

To learn more contact Waddell at adam.waddell@legendsfc.net

Visit Legends FC for more information.

