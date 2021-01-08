Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services

Jasmine Ruys has been named as Vice President of Student Services at College of the Canyons, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“I wish to congratulate Dr. Jasmine Ruys on her new position as Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Her passion for education and student success is undeniable, and her commitment to equity and access energizes others and is essential to the success of our students. I look forward to seeing the possibilities that will be created through her leadership, flexibility, and can-do attitude. College of the Canyons and our students will benefit greatly from her experience, energy and enthusiasm.”

Previously the college’s Associate Vice President of Enrollment Services, Ruys has earned a reputation for being a committed, innovative leader since joining COC in 2001.

Ruys, who takes over for Dr. Michael Wilding who retired in December 2020, has held many positions at the college, including, Student Services Specialist, Administrative Assistant, Director of Admissions and Records, and Dean of Enrollment Services.

During her tenure at the college, Ruys has overseen the Admissions and Records office, Student Business Office, Veterans, Outreach and School Relations, Counseling, Canyons Promise, and the Transfer Center. She was instrumental in the initial rollout of the college’s First-Year Promise program, now known as Canyons Promise.

As Associate Vice President of Enrollment Services, Ruys helped bring student services online, opened the Multicultural Center, as well as ensured that student services were responsive to statewide mandates and the new Guided Pathways framework.

Ruys looks forward to continuing to eliminate barriers and implementing equity-minded leadership for the college in her new role.

“I am honored to have been selected as the new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services,” said Ruys. “College of the Canyons offers exceptional instruction, services, and support for our students and our community. I recognize the critical role this position makes to the success of our students. I am dedicated to meeting the needs of our students and to break down the barriers our students face.”

She fell in love with education while studying for her bachelor of arts degree in history at California Lutheran University. Her passion for higher education led her to complete her master’s degree in educational counseling and her doctorate in organizational leadership, from the University of La Verne.

Ruys lives in Santa Clarita with her husband Steve Ruys, faculty member and athletic director at Los Angeles Mission College, and two daughters, Sophia and Olivia.