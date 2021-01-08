header image

January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
| Thursday, Jan 7, 2021

Jasmine RuysJasmine Ruys has been named as Vice President of Student Services at College of the Canyons, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“I wish to congratulate Dr. Jasmine Ruys on her new position as Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Her passion for education and student success is undeniable, and her commitment to equity and access energizes others and is essential to the success of our students. I look forward to seeing the possibilities that will be created through her leadership, flexibility, and can-do attitude. College of the Canyons and our students will benefit greatly from her experience, energy and enthusiasm.”

Previously the college’s Associate Vice President of Enrollment Services, Ruys has earned a reputation for being a committed, innovative leader since joining COC in 2001.

Ruys, who takes over for Dr. Michael Wilding who retired in December 2020, has held many positions at the college, including, Student Services Specialist, Administrative Assistant, Director of Admissions and Records, and Dean of Enrollment Services.

During her tenure at the college, Ruys has overseen the Admissions and Records office, Student Business Office, Veterans, Outreach and School Relations, Counseling, Canyons Promise, and the Transfer Center. She was instrumental in the initial rollout of the college’s First-Year Promise program, now known as Canyons Promise.

As Associate Vice President of Enrollment Services, Ruys helped bring student services online, opened the Multicultural Center, as well as ensured that student services were responsive to statewide mandates and the new Guided Pathways framework.

Ruys looks forward to continuing to eliminate barriers and implementing equity-minded leadership for the college in her new role.

“I am honored to have been selected as the new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services,” said Ruys. “College of the Canyons offers exceptional instruction, services, and support for our students and our community. I recognize the critical role this position makes to the success of our students. I am dedicated to meeting the needs of our students and to break down the barriers our students face.”

She fell in love with education while studying for her bachelor of arts degree in history at California Lutheran University. Her passion for higher education led her to complete her master’s degree in educational counseling and her doctorate in organizational leadership, from the University of La Verne.

Ruys lives in Santa Clarita with her husband Steve Ruys, faculty member and athletic director at Los Angeles Mission College, and two daughters, Sophia and Olivia.
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce

COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Although College of the Canyons was limited to remote instruction during the fall 2020 semester, it was clear that not everything could be properly taught over Zoom.
FULL STORY...

COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members

COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
College of the Canyons trustees held their organizational board meeting on Dec. 16 to appoint a new board president and swear in three members who were elected in the 2020 General Election.
FULL STORY...

Newly Elected Community College District Board Members Sworn In

Newly Elected Community College District Board Members Sworn In
Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, received recognitions for service, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, and set its 2021 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
FULL STORY...

Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President

Community Mourns Death of Diana Vose, Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Former Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Diana Vose died Wednesday after suffering a stroke in November, according to hospital officials.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 218 new deaths, including 2 more deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 19,719 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,868 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Time is running out for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students to submit their artwork for the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest. All entries are due Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked.
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a virtual "Wild Things" gallery reception Friday, Jan. 8, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new online resource to help businesses large and small navigate through economic uncertainty and prepare them for a post-COVID-19 economy.
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday deaths amongst people experiencing homelessness (PEH) increased to a record 1,267 in 2019 and drug overdose was the leading cause with the greatest increase.
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Emilio Salas as the Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint Rafael Carbajal as the Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers and investors, and Clarion Partners has announced that construction on the next building at The Center at Needham Ranch has commenced.
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Although College of the Canyons was limited to remote instruction during the fall 2020 semester, it was clear that not everything could be properly taught over Zoom.
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Los Angeles County is set to reach out to the state and the California Public Utilities Commission to address Southern California Edison’s power shutoffs in an effort to lessen the impacts on ratepayers, after a series of blackouts that left thousands in the dark over the holidays.
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
As Princess Cruises continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the company is extending its pause of guest cruise vacations on ships sailing through Friday, May 14, 2021.
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Monday, Feb. 1.
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has decided to extend the developed campground closure on 12 National Forests in California to provide consistent COVID-19 mitigation response in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Orders.
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 79th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County in ‘Health Crisis of Epic Proportions’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 258 new deaths and 11,841 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 79th fatality since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 79th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County in ‘Health Crisis of Epic Proportions’
Biden, Bush, Clinton Blast Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump a “God-awful” display and called on Trump to urge his supporters to evacuate the building.
Biden, Bush, Clinton Blast Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
The MAIN is welcoming the New Year with a series of free virtual shows for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building; 1 Dead
A woman has died after being shot in the chest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a violent clash with police, forcing a lockdown of the ceremony to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building; 1 Dead
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution going slower than expected in Los Angeles County, officials spoke Tuesday about whether the county could call on retired nurses and other former healthcare workers to help administer doses.
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
In an effort to help Santa Clarita Valley residents in need of someone to talk to, teens Caitlin Ong and Kyle Fabella created Lucy’s Psychiatry, a peer-counseling service.
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday extending and enhancing the countywide ban on evictions and a rent-relief program as the county awaits its share of the $25 billion in additional federal assistance for renters.
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
