JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event

Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers. For over two decades, this cherished tradition has brought holiday joy and warmth by delivering toys and festive spirit to underprivileged children aged newborn to 18 across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of our community, the Santa’s Helpers toy drive made Christmas extra special for 700 kids. This year, JCI is excited to continue spreading magic and cheer. Beginning in November, donation boxes will be placed throughout the SCV, welcoming contributions from businesses and individuals alike.

On Dec. 21, at the city of Santa Clarita’s Newhall Community Center, JCI Santa Clarita will host a heartwarming holiday party for families to pick up their presents. The event will feature Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, delightful activities and food, promising a day filled with twinkling lights, laughter and the spirit of giving.

Co-chaired by JCI members Cindy Castillo and Stephanie Cassiano, this year’s Santa’s Helpers event is set to be a truly merry and bright celebration for all.

“I am deeply inspired every day by the incredible way our community comes together to support one another. Co-chairing the Santa’s Helpers toy drive, which aims to provide gifts for 1,000 children, is my way of giving back to this amazing community. I feel truly grateful to collaborate with such dedicated and passionate community leaders who share the same vision of spreading joy this holiday season. There’s something magical about taking an idea, putting in the hard work to bring it to life, and ultimately witnessing the positive impact it has on others. My hope is that every child and family we serve remembers this event as one of their favorite holiday memories,” said Castillo.

“I’m excited to co-chair this event because I’m passionate about bringing families together to create the magical Christmas experiences we all deserve. Our goal is to bring the community together where everyone can enjoy the Christmas spirit, play games and have a wonderful time with their loved ones. The holidays are about giving back, and I can’t wait to help build connections that fill our hearts and our community with joy,” said Cassiano.

JCI Santa Clarita is looking to partner with the community, local businesses, organizations, and individuals to raise funds and donations to provide a dazzling holiday experience with food, activities, photos and of course toys and gifts to children across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Don’t hesitate to email Cindy Castillo and Stephanie Cassiano at Volunteer4Santa@gmail.com for any questions regarding donations, sponsorships or volunteer opportunities.

If you are interested in hosting a donation box visit www.santashlpersscv.com.

