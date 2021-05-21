Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing

After previously passing a standing order in her courtroom to restrict access for the media and public, Judge Cynthia Ulfig is said to be reviewing her policy for the upcoming sentencing of James Dorsey.

In court records obtained by The Signal on Wednesday, Ulfig had reportedly put the ban on the media and public following a request on April 19 by the defense counsel for James Dorsey, the man who pleaded no contest to murder of his wife on April 15.

Court records show that the April order from Ulfig was a standing order, and members of the public and media had been restricted from her courtroom when Dorsey and his defense team had proceedings.

The court order and transcript of that meeting between Ulfig and defense counsel that resulted in the media blackout was sealed.

However, on Thursday, court clerk Robin Colette said that Ulfig would be reviewing the media standing order over the next few days and an update would be provided on whether media would be allowed.

The sentencing for Dorsey is scheduled to transpire June 21 at the San Fernando courthouse. During a sentencing, victim impact statements are read and the punishment for the convicted party is doled out by the judge.

