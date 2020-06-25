July 1-31: ‘2 of Us’ Exhibit Featuring Artists Zony Gordon & Bonny Butler

Two award-winning artists from the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be featured at the, “2 of Us,” exhibition from Wednesday, July 1 – Friday, July 31, at FastFrame Valencia.
As the city of Santa Clarita starts opening to the community with caution and safety guidelines, Zony Gordon will feature her latest florals and landscapes in watercolor & mixed media. Bonny Butler will show her mixed media abstracts with some alcohol ink and encaustic wax artworks. The community is invited to view these artworks, some of which were done or embellished during these last few months of quarantine.
“At a time when residents are sheltered at home, there’s a lot of energy for decorating and changing the look of our homes or place of business through art. Practical use of colors, themes, or shapes can do a lot of wonders with minimal cost,” according to Gordon.
The public is invited, or one can RSVP to either Gordon at (661) 312-3422 or Butler (661) 993-6234) to meet the artists onsite. There will be raffles throughout for guests (winners need not be present), as well as Facebook live for art demos.
FastFrame is located at 24204 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, 91355. For hours, call (661) 291-1324.
Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra's virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.
College of the Canyons team captain and all-conference offensive lineman Azad Markosian has signed with Austin Peay State University, as the class of signees from the Cougars' 2019 football program continues to grow.
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation of a budget emergency Thursday to make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the newest addition to its Current Affairs Forum series with a special update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis and State Treasurer, Fiona Ma.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 11 more cases than Tuesday.
The registration website for COVID-19 testing at the Los Angeles city- and county-supported sites is showing all available appointments this week are full, but more appointments were due to open Wednesday afternoon.
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at crisis response drew mixed reviews at Tuesday’s meeting, while supervisors delayed a vote aimed at changing use-of-force policy for police agencies.
California is a technologically rich state. During this pandemic, we should retool industry and manufacture masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, cleaning bactericides and all PPEs. Even for people who are bedridden and paralyzed, we can develop techology to allow them to live independently at home.
In light of budget scares due to state funding being impacted by COVID-19, the William S. Hart Union High School District approved 22 “reduction in force” notices, or RIFs, for district classified staff during a special Wednesday morning meeting.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to initiate Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) teams to provide critical treatment interventions and resources to people experiencing homelessness who have a mental illness.
