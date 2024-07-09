July 10: Long-term Lane Closure Begins on NB I-5

The Department of Transportation in cooperation with Security Paving has announced a long-term lane closure on Northbound Interstate 5 starting the night of Wednesday, July 10. The road construction along the Grapevine will be for roadway rehabilitation operations.

The following operations will occur, weather permitting:

The Northbound Interstate 5 #3 lane will be closed from Frazier Mountain Park Road (Exit 205) to 0.25 miles south of Fort Tejon (Exit 210) starting Wednesday, July 10, at 6 p.m.

Construction is expected to be completed late October 2024.

In order to access the exits for Frazier Mountain Park Road (Exit 205), the Tejon Pass Rest Area (Exit 206) and Lebec (Exit 207), daytime traffic will need to be in the #4 (right) lane prior to the traffic split. Vehicles in the #1 and #2 (left-most) lanes will not have access to these exits during this period.

This project will utilize a nighttime construction schedule consisting of the following:

The Northbound I-5 on-ramp at Frazier Mountain Park Road (Exit 205) and the on and off-ramps at Tejon Pass Rest Area (Exit 206) and Lebec (Exit 207) will be closed Sunday night to Friday morning, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each week.

The Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Frazier Mountain Park Road will be accessible throughout construction operations.

The Northbound I-5 #4 (right) lane will be closed from Frazier Mountain Park Road (Exit 205) to 0.25 miles south of Fort Tejon (Exit 210) Sunday night to Friday morning, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each week.

There will be no construction operations on Friday and Saturday nights or on holidays.

For traffic accessing Northbound I-5 from any of the previously listed exists, a posted detour will utilize Southbound I-5 to the Gorman exit (Exit 202) to enter Northbound I-5.

This project is limited to Northbound Interstate 5 only.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...