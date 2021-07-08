July 15: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Goal Setting Workshop

Creating realistic and manageable goals may feel like a daunting task, but it applies to all people throughout their professional, personal, and relational lives. JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that develops young leaders in the community, is hosting a goal setting workshop presented by local trainer, Heather Stewart. The purpose of this event is to teach young professionals how to manage their goals successfully.

Stewart has over 15 years of experience in the Learning and Development field. She has trained thousands of employees for major companies like Applebee’s, Pinkberry, and Princess Cruises. In her current role as the Manager of Training and Development for Universal Studios Hollywood, she manages the training process and helps to develop future leaders for the theme park.

“Your current dreams are just goals without a timeline,” Stewart said. “Being able to create a plan and a path toward your goals is the first step to making those dreams a reality.” Heather Stewart is a long-time resident of Santa Clarita and was a member of JCI Santa Clarita serving on the Board from 2010-2012. During her time as a Jaycee, she was named Member of the Year three years in a row.

The training event will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons, located on Rockwell Canyon Road.

The event is open to the public and costs $5 per person. To register for the in-person event, you may sign up through Eventbrite. For more information, contact Mallory Staley at StaleyMallory@gmail.com or (480) 274-3705.

There will be a raffle at the end of the event. Each registrant gets one entry. The winner gets a free StrengthsFinder assessment ($50 value).

