July 15: Tejon Outlets July Paint Class

Join Outlets at Tejon for a vibrant evening of creativity and fun in partnership with Bird Dog Arts at suite 440, Saturday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Immerse yourself in the world of art with a paint class led by the talented Bakersfield artist, Jesus Rodrigues, owner of Bakersfield Paint Night.

No experience is necessary as Rodrigues guides you step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece. All supplies will be provided, so simply bring your imagination and enthusiasm. As you unleash your inner artist, indulge in delicious lite bites and refreshing beverages that will keep your creativity flowing.

But wait, there’s more! Stick around until the end for an exciting raffle where you could win some amazing prizes. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover your artistic side, mingle with fellow art enthusiasts and have a memorable evening at The Outlets at Tejon.

Tickets for the event is $30.

The outlet is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Arvin, CA 93203.

Secure your spot now and reserve your ticket [here] for this unforgettable paint class.

Limited seats available, so don’t delay!

