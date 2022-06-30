header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 29
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
July 23: Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts Announces JCPenney Fashion Show
Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022

Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts is excited to announce an event with JCPenney to display all the summer fun fashions on Saturday July 23rd.

The show starts at 3 p.m. at JCPenney Westfield Valencia Town Center, 26450 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita CA 91355. This event is not only a great experience for the models but also helps support the local JCPenney.

Join the excitement, enjoy the show and great deals at JCPenney and the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall. Come learn how to model for the industry with the school’s own model and runway instructor, Tara Rice. This event will be a great opportunity and experience for models of all ages. To participate contact Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts today at (661) 222-7910.

“For all the models and actors, I can’t wait to see you shine on the runway and in the school. You are all stars!” Mike Josten, Owner, Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts.

 
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
