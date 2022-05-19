July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala

The Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley will host the “A Black Tie Gala” on July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.
Tickets are now on sale and seating assignments will be giving priority to early birds.
The nonprofit Fil-Am of SCV invites guests for an evening of glitz and glamour. Celebrate Fil-Am Association of SCV’s 39th Year.
After two years of absence the annual fundraiser will let guests take out tuxedos and gowns and given everyone the opportunity to dress to impress, as well as dance the night away.
The gala is a fundraising event and funds raised will help support Fil-Am events including Bridge to Home, feeding the homeless, single mother’s program, Tagalog classes, cultural dance classes, Filipino culinary arts, the Cultural Festival and more.
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
The Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with SCV youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. An in-person training session will be held Thursday, June 2 for interested volunteers.
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Best Best & Krieger LLP, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has selected Santa Clarita high school senior Shelby Negosian as the inaugural recipient of the Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship.
The California Department of Public Health and OptumServe are upgrading testing sites across the state to provide both testing and treatment for individuals who test positive and qualify for COVID-19 treatment.
As Los Angeles County prepares to intensify and refocus its efforts to fight homelessness, the Board of Supervisors approved a $532.6-million spending plan that significantly expands permanent and interim housing solutions and increases funding for local cities in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
When Jammal Yarbrough accepted a summer internship with TE Connectivity in Pennsylvania, he was quick to ask if he would be able to attend his College of the Canyons on graduation on June 3 to receive his associate degree in electrical engineering.
California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday eight new deaths and 2,233 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 488 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,045, county case totals to 2,917,892 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 75,349 since March of 2020. There are 327 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a joint operation to take down multiple illegal marijuana grows in the Antelope Valley.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Janice Hahn to expand public access to zero emission vehicle charging and refueling infrastructure in unincorporated L.A. County communities.
Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Office has recently announced a bonus of up to $4,000 for all current and prospective pool lifeguarding staff in L.A. County for the remainder of 2022. The $4,000 is a cumulative amount that is based on total hours worked.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of their newly redesigned Ambassadors Committee. The committee will be led by past board chair Troy Hooper and comprised of Chamber members over a variety of industries.
Los Angeles County has published the final L.A. River Master Plan for consideration and adoption by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as a framework for equity, access and infrastructure improvements along the 51-mile river.
There are many unique and beneficial features at the new Canyon Country Community Center, one of which you will never see, but it is right under your feet. During construction, a massive stormwater infiltration system was installed underneath the Mercado parking lot. The infiltration facility is the city’s first large-scale infiltration project which was built using Measure W Municipal funds.
Filipino-American business owners who live in or have a business in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend the Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley Business Forum to be held on Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Victory Martial Arts Studio located at 25844 Hemingway Ave. in Stevenson Ranch.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.