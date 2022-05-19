July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala

The Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley will host the “A Black Tie Gala” on July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.

Tickets are now on sale and seating assignments will be giving priority to early birds.

The nonprofit Fil-Am of SCV invites guests for an evening of glitz and glamour. Celebrate Fil-Am Association of SCV’s 39th Year.

After two years of absence the annual fundraiser will let guests take out tuxedos and gowns and given everyone the opportunity to dress to impress, as well as dance the night away.

The gala is a fundraising event and funds raised will help support Fil-Am events including Bridge to Home, feeding the homeless, single mother’s program, Tagalog classes, cultural dance classes, Filipino culinary arts, the Cultural Festival and more.

Tickets to the dinner dance are $80 each

To purchase tickets visit the Black Tie Gala.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...