header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 26
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
| Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
Water drop


Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Prosperitas Financial.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $30 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.”

This event will located at 25060 Avenue Stanford, Suite 100.

Visit VIA After Five to RSVP here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-26-2024 July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
06-21-2024 Princess Cruises Offers ‘The Love Boat’ Celebration Cruise
06-21-2024 July 10: Cocktails & Conversation with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo
06-19-2024 June 22: Cars, Coffee, Cuisine, Crafts at Valencia Town Center
06-19-2024 WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First among the Cities with the Highest Credit Card Debts
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 2.
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
Summer is officially here and what better way to get outdoors and enjoy the cool evenings than attending one of the free Sunset Sessions at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. 
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
The MAIN Theatre is presenting its next play, Constellations, later this month. 
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
Hart High School’s renowned baseball program is excited to announce its annual Youth Baseball Camp, in collaboration with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
Teal Wisdom, a local nonprofit, is holding it inaugural fundraising event to support those battling ovarian cancer.
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Prosperitas Financial. 
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be increasing to $17.27 per hour beginning July 1.
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo is inviting residents to her second annual Back-to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 4. 
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
California State University, Northridge associate professor of Chicana/o studies Xóchitl Flores-Marcial’s work to document and preserve the Indigenous languages of Mexico has received recognition from the National Archives.
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
Step into the Valencia Branch community room for a session on the Santa Clarita Valley's new waste collection partnership with Burrtec, Tuesday July 16, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Public Library,23743 W. Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
Come tie-dye a bandana at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring an item from home or dye a bandana that the Library will provide.
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
June 27: Suncatcher Windchime Workshop for Teens, Tweens
Santa Clarita teens and tweens are invited to stop by to make a suncatcher windchime Thursday, June 27 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library.
June 27: Suncatcher Windchime Workshop for Teens, Tweens
West Ranch Grad Brennan Leem Wins National Merit Scholarship
Brennan T. Leem, a 2024 graduate of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, has been awarded a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship.
West Ranch Grad Brennan Leem Wins National Merit Scholarship
June 26: Coffee With a Cop at Bodhi Leaf Coffee
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites residents to enjoy Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, June 26 from 9-11 a.m.
June 26: Coffee With a Cop at Bodhi Leaf Coffee
June 26: Teen Library Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt
Embark on a Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt, Wednesday, June 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the teen area at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall, CA.
June 26: Teen Library Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operations
Recently the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Crime Prevention Unit has been partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau’s Retail Theft Task Force to crack down on ongoing retail crimes occurring in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operations
July 1: Santa Clarita Transit to Increase Fares
Santa Clarita Transit has updated its transit fares across all lines and services. The new fares will go into effect on July 1.
July 1: Santa Clarita Transit to Increase Fares
Registration Open for Youth Sports Fall Flag Football
Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 2024 Youth Sports 6-on-6 Fall Flag Football League.
Registration Open for Youth Sports Fall Flag Football
L.A. Animal Care, Control Launches Illegal Breeding Tipline
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announce the launch of a new and improved process to report illegal animal breeding that will include a tipline and online form.
L.A. Animal Care, Control Launches Illegal Breeding Tipline
COC Receives $136,000 Grant from NASA
It’s all systems go for the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Science Team, which has received a $136,000 grant from NASA to support its High-Altitude Student Platform, RockOn, and RockSat-X suborbital rocket programs.
COC Receives $136,000 Grant from NASA
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
The 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics.
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m.
June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
SCVNews.com