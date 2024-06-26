July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Prosperitas Financial.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $30 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.”

This event will located at 25060 Avenue Stanford, Suite 100.

Visit VIA After Five to RSVP here.

