July 26-28: LEAP Children’s Museum Hosting Pop-Up Event

A new nonprofit initiative in Santa Clarita is laying the foundation for a groundbreaking Children’s Museum. This ambitious project brings together community leaders, educators, and philanthropists in a collaborative effort to create an inspiring and educational space for children.

In its early stages, the LEAP Children’s Museum, a registered 501(c)3 organization, aims to offer an interactive environment that encourages exploration, discovery, and learning through play. The museum will feature cutting-edge exhibits and installations focused on science, art, technology, and agriculture. By connecting children with potential future career paths, the museum seeks to empower the next generation of leaders and innovators. Additionally, the LEAP Children’s Museum plans to serve as a valuable resource for schools by providing educational programs and workshops aligned with curriculum standards.

“We believe every child deserves a space where they can unleash their imagination, ask questions, and engage in meaningful play,” said Kari McCoy, a key architect of the initiative.

From July 26 to 28, LEAP will host a pop-up event at the Valencia Town Center. The event, titled “Building Tomorrow’s Innovators,” aims to spark curiosity and a love of learning through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and educational workshops. This pop-up event will introduce young minds to the principles of engineering, construction, and design.

As LEAP Children’s Museum takes its first steps, the organization invites community members to share their ideas and contribute funds to help establish a permanent location. Your support at this early stage is crucial for shaping the foundational aspects of the museum.

For more information, please visit leapmuseum.org, follow LEAP on social media, or email leapchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.

