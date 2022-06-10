June 11: Santa Clarita Ballet Company Presents ‘Cinderella’

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company is returning to the stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday, June 11 with live performances of the classic fairytale “Cinderella.”

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company sets the beloved fairy tale to dance as Cinderella’s slipper becomes a pointe shoe and the Prince’s ball is a dream of waltzing motion. Featuring Sergei Prokofiev’s haunting melodies and the story known to every child.

This ballet is a 20th Century work that is part of the repertoire of most major ballet companies.

“Our own rich and opulent production of this work will feature guest artists, our own highly accomplished senior dancers, as well as our charming younger academy students,” said a statement released by the Santa Clarita Ballet Company.

Returning to dance with the company for this production will be alumni Sidney Haefs. She will dance the role of Cinderella, and she returns courtesy of Kansas City Ballet, where she is a full member of the company.

In addition, Riley Robes will dance the role of the Fairy Godmother. Laurynn Hong, Kira Gilliam, Grace Gilroy and Jenna Lang, perform as the Fairies, and Sienna Hahn and Katie Triandos as the outrageous and hilarious Wicked Sisters. Guest artists include Raydel Caceres as the Prince, and Tawny Gentry Clement as the Wicked Stepmother.

Performances are scheduled 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The production will feature new sets and costumes.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

Tickets ($30-$34) are not sold through the Performing Arts Center. To order tickets online, visit Santa Clarita Ballet or call the Santa Clarita Ballet box office at (661) 251-0366.

