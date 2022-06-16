header image

1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
June 18: Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration, Family Reunion
| Thursday, Jun 16, 2022

JuneteenthcropCome celebrate Black culture at Central Park on Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music, food, games, prizes and plenty of other activities for everyone.

Black Santa Clarita Valley, NAACP of Santa Clarita Valley and Coco Moms are collaborating to bring what will be an epic Juneteenth event that will have a family reunion vibe.

If you missed the past two events, you definitely want to be part of this one. Food trucks, vendors, face painting, games, raffles, prizes and much more.

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

Saugus, CA 91350

The event is free. Registration is encouraged, click here Juneteenth Celebration.

