header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
| Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Water drop
Iler's Three Roses


The Santa Clarita Artist Association is hosting an art exhibit early next month, with an emphasis on diversity in art.

Joining together in a group show, entitled Art Diversity, are Gary Friedman, Jeanne Iler and Laura Ledesma. The exhibit runs June 2 to 11, with a free reception on Saturday, June 3, 4 to 8 p.m.

Artists’ will display handmade, unique art and gift items available for purchase. There will be live demos on art techniques.  Doors will be open:

Fri. June 2 (3 to 7 p.m.)

Sat. June 3 (3 to 8 p.m.) artists reception

Sun. June 4 (3 to 7 p.m.)

Mon,  Tues, Wed and Thurs:  June 5 to 8 (3 to 7 p.m.)

Fri. June 9 (2 to 7 p.m.)

Sat. June 10 (2 to 8 p.m.)

Sun. June 11 (3 to 6 p.m.)

Artist statement on their art:

Gary Friedman paints mostly landscapes and street scenes using watercolors, gouache, pen and ink, pastels and charcoal.

“My landscapes and tree scenes are done in an impressionistic style, using negative and positive shapes, a warm color palette and techniques that push the limits of the medium. “ He has done workshops and demoed for several groups and teaches an online class covering design and composition basics while exploring the watercolor medium. A multiple award winner, Friedman is a signature member of Watercolor West and has been juried into shows of several prestigious organizations (NWS, AWS, NWWS, WSST, VWS and others).

Jeanne Iler’s design approach is simplification with a strong focal point. Her favorite subjects are animals and birds painted in a loose watercolor style. She studied Chinese brush painting and used their simple painting strokes and composition. For over 30 years, Iler worked as a graphic designer in Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Her award-winning paintings brought her the honor of “Hoosier Woman Artist” by Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman.

“After my BFA degree, I taught art at the People’s University and Ivy Tech University. Currently. I am a member of Women Painters West and SCAA,” said Iler.  Her new “Ostrich” painting was inspired by her African trip.

Laura Ledesma has been painting murals in private homes and commercial buildings since 1997. She taught art classes through the Saugus School District for seven years and, privately on and off through the years.

“I am captivated by faces as well as the beauty of animals and nature. Each new piece is a learning experience, always exploring and playing with shapes, light, texture and color, working towards mastering her craft and creating something new.” Ledesma is a member of the Santa Clarita Artist Association and Woman Painters West, and has exhibited at the SCAA Gallery, La Galeria Gitana, B G Gallery, Brand Library Art Center as well as other venues.

Santa Clarita Artists Gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall.

Visitors are invited to their reception for appetizers and a chance to meet the artists. For more information, visit the website.

Below is a preview of the works from the gallery Artists:

Friedman’s Golden Pond

Friedman’s The Crepe Maker

Friedman’s Cafe In Lyon France

Ledesma’s Harlequin

Ledesma’s A kiss

Iler’s High Sierra
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase

June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
The Santa Clarita Artist Association is hosting an art exhibit early next month, with an emphasis on diversity. 
FULL STORY...

May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN

May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
Monday, May 8, 2023
"The Explorers Club," a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Monday, May 8, 2023
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
FULL STORY...

May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House

May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
Friday, May 5, 2023
The annual Placerita Nature Center Open House sponsored by the Placerita Nature Center Associates will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event

May 6: Friends of Castaic Lake Hosts Fishing for Kids Event
Friday, May 5, 2023
The annual Fishing & Fun for Kids event hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Castaic Lake from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Input About Local Business
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is looking for input from the business community with help from The Los Angeles County Business Federation. 
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Input About Local Business
Law Enforcement Continues Response to the Fentanyl Epidemic
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, law enforcement officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting fentanyl dealers who, except for one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.
Law Enforcement Continues Response to the Fentanyl Epidemic
June 11: Soroptimist to Host Second Annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce the launch of the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon.
June 11: Soroptimist to Host Second Annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show Invites all To Dress Up 80’s Style
Santa Clarita Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, ‘80s Dress Up Night'.
June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show Invites all To Dress Up 80’s Style
June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
The Santa Clarita Artist Association is hosting an art exhibit early next month, with an emphasis on diversity. 
June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
Three CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Women’s Tennis Academic All-District Honors
CSUN's Jolene Coetzee, Sasha Turchak, and Yuliia Zhytelna have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women's Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Three CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Women’s Tennis Academic All-District Honors
Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
The Valencia based Princess Cruises will homeport in Central Florida. The iconic “Love Boat” brand will re-position its Caribbean Princess ship in late November 2024.
Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
Recognizing the need to train the next generation of stem cell scientists, a student success program launched this past fall at California State University, Northridge.  
CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives need the public's help in identifying suspects who have committed a theft from an elderly victim in Santa Clarita.
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School english teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
Trinity Beers, a 5-11 outside hitter from Hughson, Calif., has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master's University.
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
"The Explorers Club," a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
SAN DIEGO - College of the Canyons competed at day one of the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims and Championships at San Diego Mesa College on Friday, with sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck both advancing to the finals next weekend.
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: