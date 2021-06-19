June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting

The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials. Beginning June 22, City Council meetings will return to a fully in-person format.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located on the first floor at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355.

Those wishing to address the City Council during public participation or submit written comments will need to fill out a speaker or comment card in Council Chambers prior to the meeting.

Items on the agenda include the discussion of L.A. County Juvenile Detention Facilities in Saugus, Annual Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Program and more.

To see the full meeting agenda details visit http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...