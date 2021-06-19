June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita City Council members were surprised this week by news of a state-appointed committee’s plan to move juvenile offenders to a pair of facilities in Saugus.
The city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable released a statement recognizing Juneteenth, which commemorates the freeing of enslaved African Americans in the Southern states of the United States of America.
As part of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan update, the city of Santa Clarita will host a walking tour and pop-up booth at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
During the second day of testimony during the preliminary hearing for Noel Fisher, the Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning producer arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of sexual assault and/or rape, the second victim to testify alleged that he grabbed her arm and forced her face down into the cushion of a car seat.
After a state-appointed committee shared a controversial plan to realign the justice system, which would place all of L.A. County’s juvenile offenders in two local camps, local legislators shared their views on their votes for the bills that made the plan possible.
College of the Canyons announced it will launch a first-of-its-kind Law Enforcement Technology program slated to begin in Fall 2021, that will focus on the emerging trends and potential applications for new technologies in criminal investigations and other law enforcement operations.
SCV Water’s quick and proactive response to removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals in its groundwater supply received top honors as the Best Environmental Project from the American Public Works Association (APWA) – High Desert Branch.
