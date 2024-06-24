header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 25
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Jun 24, 2024

Saugus UnionThe regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 25, with closed session beginning at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:40 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The Board is scheduled to approve a tentative agreement between the Saugus School Teachers Association and the Saugus Union School District.

Background:

The Saugus Union School District (District) and the Saugus Teachers Association (STA) agree to the attached Tentative Agreement (TA) effective July 1, 2023. This TA reflects the full and complete agreement of the parties and will be incorporated into the current Collective Bargaining Agreement unless otherwise indicated.

The agreement includes a 1% off-schedule adjustment and a 1% on-schedule salary adjustment for 2023-2024 beginning July 1, 2023.

The board is also expected to approve updated salary schedules for certified and classified employees.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click
https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89229491413.

Webinar ID: 892 2949 1413

To dial by phone:
+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

SCAN
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget

June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting

June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 25, with closed session beginning at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:40 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting

June 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 26, beginning at 8 a.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV School Food Services Agency Offers Free Summer Meals

SCV School Food Services Agency Offers Free Summer Meals
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced it is serving free meals to students under the Seamless Summer Option now through Aug. 2.
FULL STORY...

June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting

June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, Jun 7, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
The 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics.
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Year in Review
June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m.
June 27: Castaic Union Expected to Adopt 2024-2025 Budget
June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 25, with closed session beginning at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:40 p.m.
June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
July 26-28: LEAP Children’s Museum Hosting Pop-Up Event
A new nonprofit initiative in Santa Clarita is laying the foundation for a groundbreaking Children's Museum.
July 26-28: LEAP Children’s Museum Hosting Pop-Up Event
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
The SCV Senior Center was recently informed that their Nutrition Budget - “Meals for Seniors” for Fiscal Year starting July 1, 2024, will be cut by $5.1 million dollars.
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday night, Sept. 14
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.  
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 24 - Sunday, June 30.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority - especially on the roads.
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is set to roll out a fresh, data-oriented strategy aimed at curtailing crime throughout L.A. County.
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Supes Urge Newsom Not to Cut L.A. County Inmate Firefighting Crews
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath have sent an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to continue funding the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations hand crews who currently help the Los Angeles County Fire Department tackle wildland fires.
Supes Urge Newsom Not to Cut L.A. County Inmate Firefighting Crews
June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre
Give the gift of life, an upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Friday, June 28, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The blood drive will be held in Cedar Hall.
June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre
Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites local schools and nonprofits to submit a proposal outlining a project that can benefit from volunteer support as part of Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day
June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. that includes a host of issues including assessments, taxes, fees and budgets in addition to continued hearings on the Town Center Specific Plan.
June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
Part of the Summer Theatre Festival by Santa Clarita Shakespeare, "An Evening of Absurdity" will run July 12-21 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321.
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
June 24: Traffic Advisory Lane Closures Copper Hill/Rio Norte Drive
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic advisory for daytime lane closures at Copper Hill and Rio Norte Drive beginning Monday, June 24.
June 24: Traffic Advisory Lane Closures Copper Hill/Rio Norte Drive
Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita will celebrate this year's Fourth of July with the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club's pancake breakfast, Santa Clarita Valley Parade Committee's Fourth of July Parade and city of Santa Clarita fireworks show.
Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com