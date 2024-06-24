June 25: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 25, with closed session beginning at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:40 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

The Board is scheduled to approve a tentative agreement between the Saugus School Teachers Association and the Saugus Union School District.

Background:

The Saugus Union School District (District) and the Saugus Teachers Association (STA) agree to the attached Tentative Agreement (TA) effective July 1, 2023. This TA reflects the full and complete agreement of the parties and will be incorporated into the current Collective Bargaining Agreement unless otherwise indicated.

The agreement includes a 1% off-schedule adjustment and a 1% on-schedule salary adjustment for 2023-2024 beginning July 1, 2023.

The board is also expected to approve updated salary schedules for certified and classified employees.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click

https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89229491413.

Webinar ID: 892 2949 1413

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

