Jan. 8: Ceremony Honoring Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian

A memorial highway dedication ceremony honoring Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the site of Kuredjian’s memorial on Poe Parkway and Stevenson Ranch Parkway.

The event will be hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Kuredjian will be honored with a highway segment on the northbound side of Interstate 5 between the Lyons Avenue and the McBean Parkway overpasses. the honor is a result of Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 92, proposed by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, in 2023.

Kuredjian was killed in the line of duty after responding to a call requesting backup on Aug. 31, 2001 at a home on Brooks Circle in Stevenson Ranch.

The event is scheduled to include an aerial flyover and a moment of silence as well as remarks by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, L.A. County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Schiavo.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...