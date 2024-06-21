June 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 26, beginning at 8 a.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/YcA0XYPfEP8

This meeting will include a Public Hearing for the 2024/25 Budget, California School Dashboard Local Indicators, Local Control and Accountability Plan 2024/25 Adoption and Determination of Uses of Proposition 30 Education Protection Account Funds.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...