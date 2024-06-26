June 27: Suncatcher Windchime Workshop for Teens, Tweens

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites residents to enjoy Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, June 26 from 9-11 a.m.

Brennan T. Leem, a 2024 graduate of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, has been awarded a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship.

Santa Clarita teens and tweens are invited to stop by to make a suncatcher windchime Thursday, June 27 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library.

Come tie-dye a bandana at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring an item from home or dye a bandana that the Library will provide.

Step into the Valencia Branch community room for a session on the Santa Clarita Valley's new waste collection partnership with Burrtec, Tuesday July 16, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Public Library,23743 W. Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

It’s all systems go for the College of the Canyons Aerospace and Science Team, which has received a $136,000 grant from NASA to support its High-Altitude Student Platform, RockOn, and RockSat-X suborbital rocket programs.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announce the launch of a new and improved process to report illegal animal breeding that will include a tipline and online form.

Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita 2024 Youth Sports 6-on-6 Fall Flag Football League.

Santa Clarita Transit has updated its transit fares across all lines and services. The new fares will go into effect on July 1.

Recently the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Crime Prevention Unit has been partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau’s Retail Theft Task Force to crack down on ongoing retail crimes occurring in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Embark on a Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt, Wednesday, June 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the teen area at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall, CA.

The SCV Senior Center was recently informed that their Nutrition Budget - “Meals for Seniors” for Fiscal Year starting July 1, 2024, will be cut by $5.1 million dollars.

A new nonprofit initiative in Santa Clarita is laying the foundation for a groundbreaking Children's Museum.

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 25, with closed session beginning at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:40 p.m.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m.

The 2023-2024 school year has come to a close and along with it a very successful year of high school athletics.

Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.

Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.

‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday night, Sept. 14

PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.

Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 24 - Sunday, June 30.