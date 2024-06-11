June 27: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 2024 Business Expo on Thursday, June 27, 4-8 p.m.

All exhibitor spots for the 2024 Business Expo are officially sold out. This year’s event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Explore the businesses that will be participating. Meet a diverse array of local businesses showcasing unique products and services. The expo is free and open to everyone, so bring family and friends.

Participate in raffles and contests for a chance to win a cruise for two with Princess Cruises or other prizes.

Sponsorships are still available. Email hello@scvchamber.com for details.

For more information visit www.scvchamber.com/events/2024-business-expo.

