June 27: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo

Two Santa Clarita Valley schools will launch new programs, thanks to funding from California Credit Union Foundation through its Spring 2024 Teacher Grant program. As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
In a communication sent on Tuesday, June 4 to Steve Cassulo, District Manager of Waste Connections, the operator of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, the landfill operators were notified they are in violation of the federal Clean Air Act by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Dive into the world of water pollution at the Old Town Newhall Library, Makerspace, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 on Wednesday, June 12, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to begin construction on the Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 2024 Business Expo on Thursday, June 27, 4-8 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade. Deadline for businesses, individuals and groups to enter the parade lineup without a late fee has been extended to Wednesday, June 19.
As part of its commitment to restoring local groundwater reliability the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will soon begin construction of a new treatment facility to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and restore three wells to service that are currently offline due to PFAS detection. The proposed facility will also remove volatile organic compounds from two additional wells.
The Los Angeles County Community Advisory Committee Meeting for the Chiquita Canyom Landfill will meet Tuesday, June 11 6-8 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
1956
- Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Company [story
]
For the month of June 10% of proceeds from the sale of each The LOCAL Pub & Grill Charity Ale, Charity Burger or Charity Cocktail will be given back to Blue Star Ranch, an all-volunteer Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that serves U.S. veterans with free equine assisted therapy.
College of the Canyons sophomore Flora Peugnet has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Towson University, following a stellar two-year stay with the Cougars.
Mukeni "Michael" Masimango has chosen The Master's University to continue his soccer career.
As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks.
As the temperatures rise and schools are out for summer break, many families and outdoor enthusiasts turn to our 13,000 acres of open space trails to enjoy a day out in nature
This week, I gave my annual State of the County address hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 10 - Sunday, June 16.
SCV Water’s 2024 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
1910
- Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story
]
1842
- 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story
]
1851
- Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story
]
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
