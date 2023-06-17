June 30: Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism at The MAIN

Attend an intimate and unforgettable night of mystery at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. when “Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism” takes the stage.

Enjoy a show featuring fantastic mentalists at this evening of whimsy, fun and incredible examples of mind reading.

Nader Hanna is a professional mind reader and hypnotist originally from Cairo, Egypt. Known for his mind-bending feats of ESP and hypnosis, Nader has a unique ability to engage his audience in a way that will leave them in wonder and awe.

Madam Zola and The Master are a pair of psychic entertainers exploring the secrets of the mind and the world of the paranormal.

General Admission: $18 (Tickets are extremely limited).

To purchase tickets visit: Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism at The Main.

