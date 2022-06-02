June 4: Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns

Beginning June 4, 2022, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays. Santa Clarita Transit is excited to bring back the popular service, which allows residents to ride to the beach with ease on one of the City’s comfortable, air-conditioned commuter express buses. The Summer Beach Bus runs through Sunday, September 4.

Summer Beach Bus fares are $3.00 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for Senior Citizens and persons with disabilities. Riders may pay using the simple Token Transit mobile app by using the stored value on their TAP card or in exact cash; monthly passes will not be accepted.

Buses will depart at approximately 8:40 a.m. and return around 6 p.m., ensuring a full day of beach activities without the stress of freeway driving and finding parking.

Two bus routes will depart each Saturday and Sunday from various stops in Santa Clarita and take residents to the Santa Monica Pier. Shuttle departure stops include Canyon Country Park, Soledad Canyon Road and Solamint Drive, Soledad Canyon Road and Shangri-La Drive, Via Princessa Metrolink Station, McBean Regional Transit Center, Railroad Avenue and 15th Street, Newhall Metrolink Station, Newhall Avenue and Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway.

Passengers should refer to SantaClaritaTransit.com for current COVID-19-related requirements. While the State has lifted many of its mandates relating to mask-wearing and social distancing, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health mandates still require that passengers on board any form of public transportation wear a mask.

Travelers may bring their beach chairs, coolers and surfboards. For more information on Summer Beach Bus routes and times, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

