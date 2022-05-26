header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 26
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
| Thursday, May 26, 2022
newhall marketplace

The Newhall Marketplace “Hello Summer” event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will bring artists, crafters and makers together to bring the community a boutique event filled with unique gifts, home decor, summer items, small business and much more. There is something for everyone.

The event is free to attend. Everyone is welcome.

The event is hosted By Santa Clarita Women’s Social Meetup Group 40 years and over.

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St.,

Newhall, CA 91321
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon

June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
Thursday, May 26, 2022
The Southern California blues/hard rock band Great White first took a bite out of the rock scene in 1984 and since then has achieved worldwide success, encompassing sales of over six million records.
FULL STORY...

June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event

June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
Thursday, May 26, 2022
The Newhall Marketplace "Hello Summer" event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date

June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
The Valley Industry Association has changed the date of their upcoming summer BBQ party. 
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more
Thursday, May 19, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12

City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
Thursday, May 19, 2022
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
The third compilation album featuring original works by California Institute of the Arts students in electronic music was released on May 5 by the nonprofit United Kingdom record label Touched Music.
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
SACRAMENTO – To further support California families while supplies of infant formula remain limited, the California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility by expanding purchasing options for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program.
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
The Southern California blues/hard rock band Great White first took a bite out of the rock scene in 1984 and since then has achieved worldwide success, encompassing sales of over six million records.
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
The Newhall Marketplace "Hello Summer" event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Saugus High School students senior Alex McArdle and sophomore Joaquin Soto, with assistance from advisor Wade Williams, captured a $500 award for the Saugus High video program.
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Sheriff Villanueva Begins Operation Safe Travel
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new initiative to keep the public safe while they ride the Metro system.
Sheriff Villanueva Begins Operation Safe Travel
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced a road closure near Lake Hughes late May.
Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes
June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
The Valley Industry Association has changed the date of their upcoming summer BBQ party. 
June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend. 
CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year. 
SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools
Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Total Cases Increases By 94
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday six new deaths and 4,202 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 94 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Total Cases Increases By 94
Wilk’s Better Vision Act Clears the Senate
 Senator Scott Wilk  announces that Senate Bill 1089 has successfully passed out of the Senate Floor.
Wilk’s Better Vision Act Clears the Senate
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the winners of the 18th annual Bike to Work Challenge, which took place Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, 2022.
Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Nine New Deaths, 3,589 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday nine new deaths and 3,589 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,095, county case totals to 2,945,669 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 76,205 since March of 2020.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Nine New Deaths, 3,589 New Cases in County
Registration Now Open for 2022 COC Volleyball Camp
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 9-14 to participate in the 2022 COC Volleyball Camp, with two sessions beginning in July.
Registration Now Open for 2022 COC Volleyball Camp
TMU Students Present Original Work at Biological Sciences Conference
Science students from The Master’s University gained valuable hands-on experience and bolstered their resumes for graduate school last month when they presented original research at the West Coast Biological Sciences Undergraduate Research conference in San Diego.
TMU Students Present Original Work at Biological Sciences Conference
COVID was Second Leading Cause of Death in L.A. County in 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a new report, "Mortality in Los Angeles County, 2020: Provisional Report." The report compares the provisional number of deaths and associated death rates and leading causes of death among L.A. County residents in 2020 with what was reported in 2019.
COVID was Second Leading Cause of Death in L.A. County in 2020
Los Angeles County Partners With K-12 Schools to Prevent Diabetes
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding its type 2 diabetes prevention efforts into the classroom in response to an increased prevalence of the disease in the county.
Los Angeles County Partners With K-12 Schools to Prevent Diabetes
White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley.
White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe
Fundraiser Challenges Gibbon Conservation Center to Add 100 Members
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has been challenged by two donors to increase membership by 100 new members by June 30 to earn an additional $6,500.
Fundraiser Challenges Gibbon Conservation Center to Add 100 Members
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: