June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event

The Newhall Marketplace “Hello Summer” event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will bring artists, crafters and makers together to bring the community a boutique event filled with unique gifts, home decor, summer items, small business and much more. There is something for everyone.

The event is free to attend. Everyone is welcome.

The event is hosted By Santa Clarita Women’s Social Meetup Group 40 years and over.

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

