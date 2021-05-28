header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 28
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
| Friday, May 28, 2021

2021 Veg FestVeg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.

The Veg Fest SCV is a heart-centered outdoor festival celebrating not only delicious, animal-friendly food, local craft beer, and aged wine from local breweries and wineries, along with amazing music but we are also celebrating a compassionate way of living.

Although the name may suggest the festival is geared only towards those who abstain from meat, this is not the case at all – all ages and non-vegan eaters are welcome.

This vegan-inspired food, beer, wine & music festival is for any and all who are looking to shop, eat, drink, dance, vibe out and connect with the community.

“Our mission is to bring people together in celebration of healthy living, compassion, & sustainability for our planet. We represent the new way and although this year’s event may not be as big as Veg Fest 2019 was, it will go down as the festival that brought us all back together after the pandemic. We see this year’s Veg Fest as our city’s coming out party, which is why the intention behind this year’s event is Community and Reconnecting with one another in Celebration of Life.” –Founder, Jess Guidroz

This year’s Veg Fest attendees can expect a celebration with a combination of numerous local businesses, restaurants, vendors, and food trucks. All are welcome to enjoy the following activities:

– Shop local and support local businesses (visit http://www.VegFestScv.com for a list of vendors attending the event)

– Enjoy music and dancing

– Indulge in a Foodies Paradise

– Toast a fellow comrade & sip on a craft beer or aged glass of wine from our local breweries and wineries

– Let the kids enjoy Kids Kingdom with bounce houses, face painting, slack-lining, and all the things kids love to do under adult supervision.

– Relax and enjoy an experience in the Mindfulness and Healing area

 

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 5th, 2021

Time: 2-8 pm

Tickets: https://aftontickets.com/scvvegfest

Place: Blomgren Ranch 15142, Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita CA 91390

Social Media: IG- @VegFestSCV, FB- Veg Fest SCV

Website: http://www.VegFestScv.com
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival

June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Friday, May 28, 2021
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
FULL STORY...

June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita

June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
Friday, May 28, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, June 4, through September 12.
FULL STORY...

SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut

SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.
FULL STORY...

SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday

SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series!
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
Monday, May 17, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 9 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 17-23, 2021
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Castaic Union School District Welcomes a New Principal
The Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District unanimously approved the appointment of its new principal, Lisa Loscos, at Northlake Hills Elementary School during Thursday's special board meeting.
Castaic Union School District Welcomes a New Principal
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021 allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, June 4, through September 12.
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
A group of seven state senators announced Thursday their “Blueprint for a Fire Safe California,” which includes 11 pieces of legislation and a $1 billion budget package geared toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
The city of Santa Clarita announced it will hold a free Tire Collection Event on Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot where all L.A. County Residents are welcome to dispose of their used tires.
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
Today in SCV History (May 28)
1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 28, through next Thursday, June 3, at all the Los Angeles County-run vaccination sites, L.A. city sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
CHP’s K-9 Unit Assists in Discovering Approximately 10 Pounds of Meth
A K-9 unit working with officers from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office helped in the discovery of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday.
CHP’s K-9 Unit Assists in Discovering Approximately 10 Pounds of Meth
Steel Sculptures Coming to New Canyon Country Community Center
The Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday a $60,000 budget for three sculptures at the new Canyon Country Community Center.
Steel Sculptures Coming to New Canyon Country Community Center
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Announces Showcase Winners
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase – Donnah Moon from West Ranch High School for Art, Lizbet Herrera from Bowman High School for Photography, Sophia Rostamo from Saugus High School for Essay, DongChan Im from Valencia High School for Poetry, Danielle Sligh from Hart High School for Original Music, and Emma Reed from Canyon High School for Reinterpreted Music.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Announces Showcase Winners
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Today in SCV History (May 27)
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
A cancer survivor's drive to test himself lead him to becoming LLS' Gold Coast Man of the Year, while raising money to fuel cancer research.
Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Stay Green Inc. has been placed in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine's top 100 landscaping companies in North America. 
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Local 11-Year-Old Builds Her Own Lending Library For The Community
As a way to give back to her community, 11-year-old Taylor Butler built a lending library, where people can leave and take books for free.
Local 11-Year-Old Builds Her Own Lending Library For The Community
City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021
After months of shutdowns, Santa Clarita is celebrating this year's Independence Day with the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour.  
City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
%d bloggers like this: