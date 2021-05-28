June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival

Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.

The Veg Fest SCV is a heart-centered outdoor festival celebrating not only delicious, animal-friendly food, local craft beer, and aged wine from local breweries and wineries, along with amazing music but we are also celebrating a compassionate way of living.

Although the name may suggest the festival is geared only towards those who abstain from meat, this is not the case at all – all ages and non-vegan eaters are welcome.

This vegan-inspired food, beer, wine & music festival is for any and all who are looking to shop, eat, drink, dance, vibe out and connect with the community.

“Our mission is to bring people together in celebration of healthy living, compassion, & sustainability for our planet. We represent the new way and although this year’s event may not be as big as Veg Fest 2019 was, it will go down as the festival that brought us all back together after the pandemic. We see this year’s Veg Fest as our city’s coming out party, which is why the intention behind this year’s event is Community and Reconnecting with one another in Celebration of Life.” –Founder, Jess Guidroz

This year’s Veg Fest attendees can expect a celebration with a combination of numerous local businesses, restaurants, vendors, and food trucks. All are welcome to enjoy the following activities:

– Shop local and support local businesses (visit http://www.VegFestScv.com for a list of vendors attending the event)

– Enjoy music and dancing

– Indulge in a Foodies Paradise

– Toast a fellow comrade & sip on a craft beer or aged glass of wine from our local breweries and wineries

– Let the kids enjoy Kids Kingdom with bounce houses, face painting, slack-lining, and all the things kids love to do under adult supervision.

– Relax and enjoy an experience in the Mindfulness and Healing area

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 5th, 2021

Time: 2-8 pm

Tickets: https://aftontickets.com/scvvegfest

Place: Blomgren Ranch 15142, Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita CA 91390

Social Media: IG- @VegFestSCV, FB- Veg Fest SCV

Website: http://www.VegFestScv.com

