June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival

Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
The Veg Fest SCV is a heart-centered outdoor festival celebrating not only delicious, animal-friendly food, local craft beer, and aged wine from local breweries and wineries, along with amazing music but we are also celebrating a compassionate way of living.
Although the name may suggest the festival is geared only towards those who abstain from meat, this is not the case at all – all ages and non-vegan eaters are welcome.
This vegan-inspired food, beer, wine & music festival is for any and all who are looking to shop, eat, drink, dance, vibe out and connect with the community.
“Our mission is to bring people together in celebration of healthy living, compassion, & sustainability for our planet. We represent the new way and although this year’s event may not be as big as Veg Fest 2019 was, it will go down as the festival that brought us all back together after the pandemic. We see this year’s Veg Fest as our city’s coming out party, which is why the intention behind this year’s event is Community and Reconnecting with one another in Celebration of Life.” –Founder, Jess Guidroz
This year’s Veg Fest attendees can expect a celebration with a combination of numerous local businesses, restaurants, vendors, and food trucks. All are welcome to enjoy the following activities:
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
The Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District unanimously approved the appointment of its new principal, Lisa Loscos, at Northlake Hills Elementary School during Thursday's special board meeting.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021 allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.
A group of seven state senators announced Thursday their “Blueprint for a Fire Safe California,” which includes 11 pieces of legislation and a $1 billion budget package geared toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.
The city of Santa Clarita announced it will hold a free Tire Collection Event on Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot where all L.A. County Residents are welcome to dispose of their used tires.
Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 28, through next Thursday, June 3, at all the Los Angeles County-run vaccination sites, L.A. city sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase – Donnah Moon from West Ranch High School for Art, Lizbet Herrera from Bowman High School for Photography, Sophia Rostamo from Saugus High School for Essay, DongChan Im from Valencia High School for Poetry, Danielle Sligh from Hart High School for Original Music, and Emma Reed from Canyon High School for Reinterpreted Music.
The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.