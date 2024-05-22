June 7: The MAIN Hosts Two Female Lead Comedy Performances

Ditch the predictable and dive headfirst into the Liquid Courage Comedy Hour, Friday and Saturday, June 7 to 8 at 8 p.m. in Old Town Newhall.

This is an evening guaranteed to leave you howling with laughter, questioning life choices, and celebrating the power of female voices.

Brace yourself for two comedic powerhouses:

Jasmine Ellis (“Cold Tea”):

Buckle up for a wild ride as this rising star tackles mental health with hilarious songs, sketches, and stories. Imagine Beyoncé meets therapy, it’s raw, relatable, and side-splittingly funny. Plus, she’s got a #1 comedy album and NPR’s seal of approval.

Cat Alvarado (“Holy Water & Tequila”)”

Trade the vows for the laughs as Cat shares her hilarious escape from her family’s expectations and a stifling marriage. Get ready for a journey of self-discovery, tequila-fueled adventures and ultimately, choosing dreams over societal pressure.

This isn’t grandma’s comedy show. Forget cheesy jokes and awkward silences. Liquid Courage Comedy Hour is about real women, real experiences, and laughter that breaks down barriers.

Tickets are $20. Visit the event page for more info or to purchase tickets.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...