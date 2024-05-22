header image

May 22
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
June 7: The MAIN Hosts Two Female Lead Comedy Performances
| Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Water drop


Ditch the predictable and dive headfirst into the Liquid Courage Comedy Hour, Friday and Saturday, June 7 to 8 at 8 p.m. in Old Town Newhall.

This is an evening guaranteed to leave you howling with laughter, questioning life choices, and celebrating the power of female voices.

Brace yourself for two comedic powerhouses:

Jasmine Ellis (“Cold Tea”):

Buckle up for a wild ride as this rising star tackles mental health with hilarious songs, sketches, and stories. Imagine Beyoncé meets therapy, it’s raw, relatable, and side-splittingly funny. Plus, she’s got a #1 comedy album and NPR’s seal of approval.

Cat Alvarado (“Holy Water & Tequila”)”

Trade the vows for the laughs as Cat shares her hilarious escape from her family’s expectations and a stifling marriage. Get ready for a journey of self-discovery, tequila-fueled adventures and ultimately, choosing dreams over societal pressure.

This isn’t grandma’s comedy show. Forget cheesy jokes and awkward silences. Liquid Courage Comedy Hour is about real women, real experiences, and laughter that breaks down barriers.

Tickets are $20. Visit the event page for more info or to purchase tickets.
Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’

Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Mission Opera is looking for volunteers for front of the house at the performances of the "Merry Widow: Madonna" June 6-8.
FULL STORY...

June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’

June 1: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Seasons of Song’
Thursday, May 16, 2024
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, under the direction of Musical Director Allan Robert Petker, will present "Seasons of Song" on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

July 6-21: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Friday, May 10, 2024
Santa Clarita’s Olive Branch Theatricals will offer a production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” July 6 - 21.
FULL STORY...

June 6: Music Tribute to 80th Anniversary of D-Day

June 6: Music Tribute to 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Friday, May 10, 2024
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host “A Night of Narrative Song: A Music Tribute to the 80th Anniversary of D-Day” on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Public Health Attends White House Event on Community Violence Intervention
Representatives from The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Office of Violence Prevention today joined other members of the National Offices of Violence Prevention Network at an event hosted by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
Public Health Attends White House Event on Community Violence Intervention
May 23: Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off For Fuel Day Pop-up
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, May 23 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
May 23: Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off For Fuel Day Pop-up
Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today joined Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, along with teachers, parents, and LGBTQ+ advocates, to announce Assembly Bill (AB) 1955, the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act, to ensure all students have a safe and supportive environment to learn regardless of gender identity. 
Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT
Wilk’s Parent Advisory Council Transparency Bill Passes Senate Floor
 Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced that his second school transparency bill, which mandates the California Department of Education to publish information on its website about the members selected for its Parent Advisory Council, was approved on the Senate Floor.
Wilk’s Parent Advisory Council Transparency Bill Passes Senate Floor
DMV Innovations Making it Easier than Ever to Skip Office Trip
The Department of Motor Vehicles is making it so easy for Californians to take care of business as part of its customer-focused digital transformation that the DMV will no longer process simple transactions in offices that can easily be completed online or through other convenient options.
DMV Innovations Making it Easier than Ever to Skip Office Trip
CNA Applauds State Senate’s Passage of S.B. 1061 Removing Medical Debt From Credit Reports
California Nurses Association applauds the California Senate’s passage (31-8) of S.B. 1061, which would prohibit consumer reporting agencies from including medical debt on credit reports.
CNA Applauds State Senate’s Passage of S.B. 1061 Removing Medical Debt From Credit Reports
CHP Urges Everyone to ‘Buckle Up’ as Holiday Weekend Approaches
As Memorial Day weekend approaches and Californians gear up for summer festivities, the California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide traffic enforcement effort to help everyone reach their destination safely.
CHP Urges Everyone to ‘Buckle Up’ as Holiday Weekend Approaches
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation to Save, Improve the Lives of Pets in L.A.
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is set to receive a $75,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit, Petco Love, in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Los Angeles County.
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation to Save, Improve the Lives of Pets in L.A.
From COC to the University of Cambridge
When Nicole Brooks leafed through the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 class schedule, a British Literature course caught her eye. 
From COC to the University of Cambridge
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Celebrates Young Creatives
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative's inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival was held Saturday, May 18 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Celebrates Young Creatives
LACoFD Hosts International Disaster Search, Rescue Training
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s urban search and rescue (USAR) team, known internationally as USA-2, successfully completed a 36-hour training exercise and evaluation by international experts last week at the Del Valle Regional Training Center in Castaic to continue deploying to disasters around the world.
LACoFD Hosts International Disaster Search, Rescue Training
Supes Appoint Edward Yen Executive Officer
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appointed Edward Yen as the new executive officer Tuesday to oversee the administration of the Board of Supervisors.
Supes Appoint Edward Yen Executive Officer
Newhall Farmers Market Celebrating Nine-Year Anniversary
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be celebrating its nine-year anniversary Saturday, May 25.
Newhall Farmers Market Celebrating Nine-Year Anniversary
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner.
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Ranu Mukherjee as dean of its School of Film/Video.
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The California Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly approved two bills that would change how social media companies do business.
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Nearly 200 students, faculty and community leaders attended a May 6 naming ceremony to honor Harriet and Harvey Bookstein for their generous support for the real estate program and center at California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
In a reversal from the traffic pattern on recent nights, the California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Southbound U.S. Highway 101 Ventura Freeway starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, for construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, a project being constructed by Santa Clarita-based C.A. Rasmussen.
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
One evening in 2017, Grant Horner, Ph.D., the director of the classical liberal arts program at The Master’s University, had just finished conducting a plenary talk in Manhattan when he came face-to-face with a continent-sized proposal.
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
The city of Santa Clarita announced temporary lane closures east bound on Lyons Avenue, between Wiley Canyon Road and Railroad Avenue.
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
Katy Dammers Named REDCAT Deputy Director, Chief Curator
The Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT) announced the appointment of Katy Dammers as Deputy Director and Chief Curator, Performing Arts after an extensive international search.
Katy Dammers Named REDCAT Deputy Director, Chief Curator
SCVNews.com