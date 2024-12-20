Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Every year at my Foster Youth Holiday Party, it seems like the presents and kids’ smiles get bigger and bigger!

Last Saturday, Dec. 14 was a day of merriment and memories at Six Flags Magic Mountain in the Santa Clarita Valley in partnership with our Department of Children and Family Services and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

This party is the perfect way for these families to celebrate the holidays—with toys from the Spark of Love toy drive, delicious treats, pictures with Santa Claus, and thrilling roller coasters.

For the adults, our favorite part is experiencing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of all the amazing kids.

If you’d like to see the fun for yourself, check out this sweet video of the event.

I’m wishing you and yours all the joy and thrills this holiday season has to offer!

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Barger is currently serving as the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2025.

