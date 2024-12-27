Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we’ve made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily. I have worked all year long to represent your needs, champion your priorities, and deliver meaningful results that improve our quality of life.

This year, we accomplished significant milestones, from enhancing public safety and expanding essential services to addressing homelessness and promoting economic growth. These achievements are a testament to our shared commitment to build a stronger, more vibrant County for everyone. Below, you’ll find a snapshot of some of the key initiatives and programs we advanced together.

Looking ahead to 2025, I remain steadfast in my mission to lead with integrity and vision, ensuring that the Fifth District remains a place where families thrive, businesses grow, and communities flourish. Together, we will continue to tackle challenges and seize opportunities to make Los Angeles County an even better place to call home.

It is an honor to serve as your Supervisor. I am excited for the work ahead and am thankful for the opportunity to lead our communities and collaborate with you every step of the way.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Barger is currently serving as the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2025.

