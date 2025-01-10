Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information

It’s been a heavy, heartbreaking and overwhelming week for residents displaced by the wildfires that have swept through many parts of our county. The question I’m hearing most from residents is, “What do I do now?” Whether you’re looking for immediate help, long-term help, or want to lend a helping hand, Los Angeles County has resources available.

Additionally, there is a community meeting on Friday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. on the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s YouTube page where residents can get their questions answered. Tune in for that meeting here.

My heartfelt thanks to the incredible first responders who have been tackling these blazes and to the community partners who are stepping up to do their part. There is a lot of work to do, and the County and our partners are here to get it done.

Residents, we will be with you every step of the way and we will not leave you to navigate this process alone. We will get through this together.

If you are displaced from your home because of an evacuation order or warning, there is support available. Whether you need details about a local evacuation center, need transportation or temporary lodging, need a place to house your pet, need supplies, or have any other urgent need, we have a lot of resources available all in one place.

Get help now, click here.

If you’ve lost your home in a fire, there is support available for long-term recovery. All of our county departments, as well as our local, state, federal, private, and nonprofit partners, are here to help. Click the link below to begin applying for FEMA assistance, get tax relief, access food support, begin the rebuilding process, and much more.

Get help soon, FEMA link.

I’ve heard from so many residents who weren’t impacted by the fires who want to lend a helping hand. There are incredible community organizations who are accepting and distributing donations like the Flintridge Center, Octavia’s Bookshelf, and so many others. You can also click the button below to sign up for volunteer alerts, offer housing for people and pets who are displaced, provide child care services, and donate food and supplies.

Lend a helping hand. Click here to help.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Barger is currently serving as the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2025.

