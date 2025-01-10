Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information

|
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has been alerted by the California Department of Water Resources that it will defer its current pipeline maintenance project near Castaic Lake until further notice. Residents can resume outdoor watering in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Remember being a teenager, when the world felt both impossibly big and ridiculously small? “The Wolves” takes you back to that chaotic, cringey and wonderful time, but, this time, you can just sit back and laugh.
It's been a heavy, heartbreaking and overwhelming week for residents displaced by the wildfires that have swept through many parts of our county. The question I'm hearing most from residents is, "What do I do now?" Whether you're looking for immediate help, long-term help, or want to lend a helping hand, Los Angeles County has resources available.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers. It will discuss approval of appointments to city commissions.
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 10 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
In the aftermath of the devastating wind and firestorm emergencies that have forced thousands of Los Angeles County residents to evacuate their homes, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is warning businesses against illegal price gouging and urges the public to report suspected violations.
In line with its commitment to transparency and open communication, SCV Water has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
To protect residents who have been displaced by wildfires, Board of Supervisors Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna have announced that they requested the support of the California National Guard and will be implementing curfew hours to keep looters at bay.
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 33,000 acres and more than 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
As Southern California communities face the devastating effects of wildfires, Child & Family Center stands ready to provide vital resources and support for parents and caregivers navigating these challenging times.
With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park, it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2025, "Signature You", Friday, Jan. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 16 with an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.
California Credit Union announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.
Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
In its second conference game of the season, The Master's University women's basketball team lost to the No. 19 Arizona Christian University Firestorm 62-56 at The MacArthur Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.
In a rematch between the two teams that battled for the GSAC championship last season, No. 9-ranked The Master's University men's basketball team defeated No. 4 Arizona Christian 86-69 Wednesday night, Jan. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
