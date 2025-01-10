header image

January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information
| Friday, Jan 10, 2025

kathryn barger headshot 2024It’s been a heavy, heartbreaking and overwhelming week for residents displaced by the wildfires that have swept through many parts of our county. The question I’m hearing most from residents is, “What do I do now?” Whether you’re looking for immediate help, long-term help, or want to lend a helping hand, Los Angeles County has resources available.

Additionally, there is a community meeting on Friday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. on the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s YouTube page where residents can get their questions answered. Tune in for that meeting here.

My heartfelt thanks to the incredible first responders who have been tackling these blazes and to the community partners who are stepping up to do their part. There is a lot of work to do, and the County and our partners are here to get it done.

Residents, we will be with you every step of the way and we will not leave you to navigate this process alone. We will get through this together.

If you are displaced from your home because of an evacuation order or warning, there is support available. Whether you need details about a local evacuation center, need transportation or temporary lodging, need a place to house your pet, need supplies, or have any other urgent need, we have a lot of resources available all in one place.

Get help now, click here.

If you’ve lost your home in a fire, there is support available for long-term recovery. All of our county departments, as well as our local, state, federal, private, and nonprofit partners, are here to help. Click the link below to begin applying for FEMA assistance, get tax relief, access food support, begin the rebuilding process, and much more.

Get help soon, FEMA link.

I’ve heard from so many residents who weren’t impacted by the fires who want to lend a helping hand. There are incredible community organizations who are accepting and distributing donations like the Flintridge Center, Octavia’s Bookshelf, and so many others. You can also click the button below to sign up for volunteer alerts, offer housing for people and pets who are displaced, provide child care services, and donate food and supplies.

Lend a helping hand. Click here to help.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth Supervisorial District of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The Fifth Supervisorial District includes portions of 20 cities, including Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Barger is currently serving as the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2025.
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety

Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park, it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!

Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!
Monday, Jan 6, 2025
Located at Valencia Summit Park in the former YMCA building, the 12,000-square-foot Valencia Community Center is officially open for residents to visit.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!

Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities.
READ MORE...

Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, a Bright Year Ahead

Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, a Bright Year Ahead
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin: Happy New Year

Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.
Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV
Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
DWR Defers Pipeline Maintenance, SCV Outdoor Watering Can Resume
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has been alerted by the California Department of Water Resources that it will defer its current pipeline maintenance project near Castaic Lake until further notice. Residents can resume outdoor watering in the Santa Clarita Valley.
DWR Defers Pipeline Maintenance, SCV Outdoor Watering Can Resume
Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN
Remember being a teenager, when the world felt both impossibly big and ridiculously small? “The Wolves” takes you back to that chaotic, cringey and wonderful time, but, this time, you can just sit back and laugh.
Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN
Jan. 14: City Council to Approve Commission Appointments
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers. It will discuss approval of appointments to city commissions.
Jan. 14: City Council to Approve Commission Appointments
Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 10 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
In the aftermath of the devastating wind and firestorm emergencies that have forced thousands of Los Angeles County residents to evacuate their homes, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is warning businesses against illegal price gouging and urges the public to report suspected violations.
County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
In line with its commitment to transparency and open communication, SCV Water has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
To protect residents who have been displaced by wildfires, Board of Supervisors Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna have announced that they requested the support of the California National Guard and will be implementing curfew hours to keep looters at bay.
County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 33,000 acres and more than 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
As Southern California communities face the devastating effects of wildfires, Child & Family Center stands ready to provide vital resources and support for parents and caregivers navigating these challenging times.
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park, it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2025, "Signature You", Friday, Jan. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 16 with an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
California Credit Union announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Jan. 14: Supes to Discuss Human Trafficking, Abatement of Hazardous Vegetation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
In its second conference game of the season, The Master's University women's basketball team lost to the No. 19 Arizona Christian University Firestorm 62-56 at The MacArthur Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
In a rematch between the two teams that battled for the GSAC championship last season, No. 9-ranked The Master's University men's basketball team defeated No. 4 Arizona Christian 86-69 Wednesday night, Jan. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
SCVNews.com