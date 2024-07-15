Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll

|
|
|
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the public session at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers to hold a public hearing on the development proposal for the Riverview project, which is slated for the Saugus Speedway property.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fourth episode of "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city. If you’re looking to shake up your workout routine tune in to the latest episode.
Valencia Marketplace’s annual free summer concerts will be held Friday evenings 6-8 p.m.
With a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the County of Los Angeles to transfer ownership of William S. Hart Park to the city.
Child & Family Center will present its annual Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8-11 a.m.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will present the monthly Community Nature Education Series program on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.
A portion of the parking lot at Santa Clarita City Hall is closed due to the installation of solar panels to enhance energy efficiency.
The city of Santa Clarita has shared the results of the 2024 Public Opinion Poll. Results reveal high levels of community satisfaction and highlight the key issues that matter most to residents.
The city of Santa Clarita annual Road Rehab Program has begun and motorists are advised that overlay work will continue on Whites Canyon Road between Delight Street and Soledad Canyon Road.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will present a free production of the William Shakespeare comedy "All's Well That Ends Well" at the Newhall Family Theatre Aug. 2-4.
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will present the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival annual summer production which includes “An Evening of Absurdity” and “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”).
Timothy Andrew Nemeckay, 64, of Park City, Utah, was sentenced on July 10 to 12 months and one day imprisonment, and 24 months supervised release. In September 2023, Nemeckay admitted to wire fraud, which involved misappropriating approximately $1.7 million from investors investing in the development of a brewery and restaurant in Park City, Utah and Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has issued a traffic advisory for residents of Stevenson Ranch.
The Valley Industry Association will host its annual CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Cost to attend is $50 for VIA members and $60 for non-members.
The City of Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming exhibition, “Symphony of Colors,” featuring the works of Santa Clarita Valley contemporary impressionist artist Zony Gordon.
