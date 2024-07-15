header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
| Monday, Jul 15, 2024

Ken Striplin2024 Public Opinion Poll

Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere. Our City Council achieves these accolades by listening to the community’s voice and focusing on feedback. This dedication to resident input ensures that our policies and initiatives reflect the needs and desires of our community.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of our residents’ satisfaction, priorities and concerns, the City conducts a Public Opinion Poll every two years. The insights gathered through this scientific survey, are an invaluable resource for guiding the City’s strategic planning and decision-making processes.

Our 2024 survey revealed positive feedback in regards to the quality of life in Santa Clarita. In fact, 85 percent of participants rated Santa Clarita favorably as a place to raise a family and 83 percent rated it favorably as a place to live. In addition to these positive rankings, we also want to know what our residents see as the top issues in our City. This year’s survey showed the most important issues to our community are public safety, followed by overdevelopment and traffic congestion. The top concerns have remained consistent with the findings in the 2022 survey, with only marginal changes in percentages. These concerns are also consistently addressed by your City Council through prioritizing budget spending, enacting initiatives and working with staff to find innovative solutions.

To ensure Santa Clarita remains one of the safest cities in the nation, we increased the budget for our Sheriff’s contract to approximately $33 million. To combat traffic congestion, our traffic Safety Team constantly monitors traffic patterns, optimizing streetlights and signage. Additionally, thanks to U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, our City received $1.5 million in federal funding to improve traffic circulation and pedestrian safety. These improvements will help alleviate known chokepoints during peak hours, reduce delays for motorists and increase pedestrian safety along our roads.

Beyond identifying areas for improvement, the Public Opinion Poll also provides direct feedback on resident satisfaction with City services and customer service. Most residents expressed high satisfaction, citing a clean City and high-quality, responsive services. Additionally, 93 percent of participants rated City staff as professional and 89 percent found them easily accessible.

Overall our City has once again received high marks from the community we serve. As a city manager – this is what I strive for day in and day out. I am proud that our City employs great staff who diligently work hard each day, often behind the scenes, to provide outstanding customer service and beautiful, well maintained parks and facilities, programs and learning opportunities, activities and events. I want to thank residents who took the time to participate in our 2024 Public Opinion Poll. If you would like to review all the data collected, please visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Hall/Public-Opinion-Polls. By staying informed and engaged, residents can play an active role in shaping the future of Santa Clarita.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s city manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll

Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner

Bill Miranda | Creativity in Every Corner
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
Santa Clarita is known, not only for its scenic open spaces and family-friendly community, but also for its commitment to nurturing the arts and fostering a thriving, dynamic environment where creativity can flourish.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off

Ken Striplin | Conservative Budget Practices Paying Off
Monday, Jul 8, 2024
I am pleased to say that during our last City Council meeting in June, our City Council adopted yet another on-time, balanced budget for the 2024/25 Fiscal Year.
READ MORE...

Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along

Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
Growing up in the 1980s, I have many fond memories of spending time with friends at the Skate-N-Place on Soledad Canyon Road.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Enjoy Fourth of July Responsibly

Ken Striplin | Enjoy Fourth of July Responsibly
Monday, Jul 1, 2024
By day, the sounds of music and laughter fill the streets as we celebrate Independence Day in true Santa Clarita fashion with the annual Fourth of July Parade.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces

Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul.”
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
GSAC Ushers In New Era
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
GSAC Ushers In New Era
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 17: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the public session at 7 p.m.
July 17: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
July 16: Planning Commission Public Hearing on Speedway Property
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers to hold a public hearing on the development proposal for the Riverview project, which is slated for the Saugus Speedway property.
July 16: Planning Commission Public Hearing on Speedway Property
Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fourth episode of "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city. If you’re looking to shake up your workout routine tune in to the latest episode.
Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness
Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace
Valencia Marketplace’s annual free summer concerts will be held Friday evenings 6-8 p.m.
Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace
City OK’s Formal Plan to Take Over Hart Park
With a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the County of Los Angeles to transfer ownership of William S. Hart Park to the city.
City OK’s Formal Plan to Take Over Hart Park
Oct. 12: Child & Family Center Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
Child & Family Center will present its annual Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8-11 a.m.
Oct. 12: Child & Family Center Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
July 21: Placerita Canyon Community Nature Education Series
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will present the monthly Community Nature Education Series program on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m.
July 21: Placerita Canyon Community Nature Education Series
Visitor Parking at City Hall Relocated
A portion of the parking lot at Santa Clarita City Hall is closed due to the installation of solar panels to enhance energy efficiency.
Visitor Parking at City Hall Relocated
Santa Clarita 2024 Public Opinion Poll Highlights
The city of Santa Clarita has shared the results of the 2024 Public Opinion Poll. Results reveal high levels of community satisfaction and highlight the key issues that matter most to residents.
Santa Clarita 2024 Public Opinion Poll Highlights
Road Rehab Continues on Whites Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita annual Road Rehab Program has begun and motorists are advised that overlay work will continue on Whites Canyon Road between Delight Street and Soledad Canyon Road.
Road Rehab Continues on Whites Canyon Road
Aug. 2-4: Free Shakespeare ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will present a free production of the William Shakespeare comedy "All's Well That Ends Well" at the Newhall Family Theatre Aug. 2-4.
Aug. 2-4: Free Shakespeare ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival at The MAIN
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will present the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival annual summer production which includes “An Evening of Absurdity” and “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”).
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival at The MAIN
Fraudster Solicited Funds for Fake Santa Clarita Brewery
Timothy Andrew Nemeckay, 64, of Park City, Utah, was sentenced on July 10 to 12 months and one day imprisonment, and 24 months supervised release. In September 2023, Nemeckay admitted to wire fraud, which involved misappropriating approximately $1.7 million from investors investing in the development of a brewery and restaurant in Park City, Utah and Santa Clarita.
Fraudster Solicited Funds for Fake Santa Clarita Brewery
Traffic Advisory: Road Construction in Stevenson Ranch
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has issued a traffic advisory for residents of Stevenson Ranch.
Traffic Advisory: Road Construction in Stevenson Ranch
Aug 23: VIA to Host CEO Forum
The Valley Industry Association will host its annual CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Cost to attend is $50 for VIA members and $60 for non-members.
Aug 23: VIA to Host CEO Forum
Zony Gordon Art Exhibit at Old Town Newhall Library
The City of Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming exhibition, “Symphony of Colors,” featuring the works of Santa Clarita Valley contemporary impressionist artist Zony Gordon.
Zony Gordon Art Exhibit at Old Town Newhall Library
SCVNews.com