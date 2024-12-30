Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year

With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness. Whether you want to get active, enjoy more time outside or explore new activities, our city provides countless recreational options to support your goals.

Santa Clarita is known for our parks, trails and open spaces which provide ideal settings for those looking to incorporate healthy outdoor activity into their daily routines. With over 13,000 acres of open spaces, 38 beautiful parks and more than 100 miles of trails, you can explore our community while hiking, biking or simply taking a leisurely walk. Looking for a way to keep the whole family active? Visit one of our newest playgrounds with inclusive elements at Skyline Ranch Park. This location provides beautiful views of the mountains and the surrounding neighborhood, with plenty of spots to have lunch, or take a sunset walk along the trails. Another favorite park location that will help you stretch your legs and your mind is at Duane R. Harte Park. While you’re walking along the path, our littlest residents can read No Cats in the Library, by Laura Emmons. As part of the Trail Tales program, pages from the book are located along the path. This is a fun and free way for families to get outside while encouraging strong reading habits.

Speaking of trails, have you visited the city’s new AllTrails app? Whether you are an avid hiker or just starting to explore the miles of open space located throughout our community, this is a great way to find all of our trailheads and trails in one easy place. Residents can download the app for free on the Apple Store or Google Play, and instantly have access to search for trails, plan trips, save their favorite spots and more. If you haven’t used it before, the AllTrails app provides guided content with downloadable maps and route information including instructions, trail distance, ratings and photos. I encourage everyone to download this free app and follow the city of Santa Clarita to discover new trails, or explore old favorites. Be sure to tag us on social media at #HikeSantaClarita for a chance to be featured! To learn more about the AllTrails app or any of our open spaces, visit HikeSantaClarita.com.

Another healthy, low-impact activity that will be sure to keep you moving and energized in the new year is a community favorite, pickleball! Known as one of the fastest-growing sports in America, I am proud to share that we offer 27 outdoor courts and eight indoor courts located throughout the city, giving residents plenty of opportunities to play. Often described as a mix of badminton, tennis and ping-pong, this is a great way to improve your fitness, try a new sport and even connect with fellow players on the court. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, there’s no better time to give it a try. For a full list of pickleball court locations, as well as other recreational opportunities, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Recreation.

As we step into a new year, I encourage our residents to try something new and perhaps discover a new hobby. From sports and fitness programs to engaging classes and family-friendly events, there is something for everyone in our community. Take a moment to browse the city’s Seasons magazine online at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons or visit SantaClarita.gov/Recreation to find inspiration and start your journey to a healthy, more active lifestyle in 2025.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

