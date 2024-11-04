Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote

Propositions, ballot measures, judges, City Councilmembers, state assembly, Congress, Senate and of course, the President—as Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With just days remaining until the election, now is the time to ensure you have a solid voting plan in place. These choices will shape our future, so being prepared is more crucial than ever.

The most important step in the voting process is to be informed. Casting your vote isn’t just about making a choice—it’s about making a knowledgeable decision that reflects your values and what you believe is best for your community. Along with your mail-in ballot, you should have received your Official Voter Information Guide. This guide is a critical resource, providing detailed descriptions of the ballot measures, summaries of the candidates’ platforms and explanations of how each proposition might affect our city, state or Nation. It’s not enough to simply gather information—active citizens and leaders turn their knowledge into action. Voting is the most impactful way to participate in democracy and help shape the future of your community.

When it comes to submitting your ballot, you have several options. You can return your mail-in ballot by placing it in a mailbox (no postage needed), as long as it’s postmarked by election day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Alternatively, you can drop off your ballot at any official drop-off location or vote center before or on election day. With that being said, knowing where to vote is crucial. In Santa Clarita, one of the main voting centers is The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350. For additional drop-off locations within the city or Los Angeles county, visit Locator.LAVote.gov.

This year, voting for City Council seats in Santa Clarita will look a little different due to the city’s new district-based elections. For the first time, only one-fifth of the city’s residents will have the opportunity to vote for a City Council candidate. In the 2024 election cycle, only voters in District 1 will be electing a City Councilmember. District 1 begins at the southernmost point of Santa Clarita, covering Old Town Newhall and extending eastward along Soledad Canyon Road into central Canyon Country.

Although two City Council seats were slated to be on the ballot this year, only one will be contested. Councilmember Jason Gibbs, the sole candidate to file for District 3, was appointed by the City Council to a four-year term. As a result, there will be no election for District 3 this November. The remaining three districts—2, 4 and 5—will hold elections in November 2026. For a detailed map of the district boundaries and more information on the city’s shift to district-based elections, visit SantaClarita.gov/District-Elections.

To learn more about the upcoming city elections, visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Elections. Your participation is crucial—by casting your vote, you contribute directly to the direction of our community. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your voice heard.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

