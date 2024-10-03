header image

October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
| Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
Water drop


By Ken Striplin

What could be more essential to our democracy than voting? It’s not just a civic duty—it’s your chance to directly influence the policies that shape our community. As you prepare to cast your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, it’s important to understand the recent changes to how City Council members are elected right here in Santa Clarita.

This year marks the end of our city’s at-large election system. Following the terms of a settlement agreement, the city will now conduct district-based elections for City Council seats. Santa Clarita has been divided into five districts, and each voter will be able to cast a vote for one candidate residing within their district. This shift from the previous system means that instead of voting for all open City Council seats regardless of where you live, you will now only vote for a representative who lives in your district.

Our City will continue to have staggered elections, meaning not all City Council seats will be up for election at the same time. Both Districts 1 and 3 were scheduled for this upcoming November ballot. However, District 3 will not hold an election because Councilmember Jason Gibbs was the only candidate to file, leading the City Council to appoint him for another term. As a result, District 1 will be the only district voting for a new city Councilmember in the upcoming election, while Districts 2, 4 and 5 will have their seats up for election in November 2026.

To find out which district you’re in and see the new district lines, please visit SantaClarita.gov/District-Elections. While you’re there, you can also read about the lawsuit that led to this change, the transition process and how the district boundaries were determined. As we approach November 5, I encourage you to take the time to understand these changes and be informed when you cast your ballot. It’s your voice, your community—make sure it’s heard.
Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
LASD Sheriff Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LASD Sheriff Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
SUSD Postpones Upcoming Asset Management Committee Meeting
SUSD Postpones Upcoming Asset Management Committee Meeting
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards to Increase Transparency and Understanding of Homelessness Across the L.A. Area
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards to Increase Transparency and Understanding of Homelessness Across the L.A. Area
CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
CHP Secures Federal Grant To Enhance Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Across the State
CHP Secures Federal Grant To Enhance Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Across the State
As Inflation Still Persists, Consumers are Changing Their Behavior, CSUN Prof says
As Inflation Still Persists, Consumers are Changing Their Behavior, CSUN Prof says
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
