Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!

By Ken Striplin

What could be more essential to our democracy than voting? It’s not just a civic duty—it’s your chance to directly influence the policies that shape our community. As you prepare to cast your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, it’s important to understand the recent changes to how City Council members are elected right here in Santa Clarita.

This year marks the end of our city’s at-large election system. Following the terms of a settlement agreement, the city will now conduct district-based elections for City Council seats. Santa Clarita has been divided into five districts, and each voter will be able to cast a vote for one candidate residing within their district. This shift from the previous system means that instead of voting for all open City Council seats regardless of where you live, you will now only vote for a representative who lives in your district.

Our City will continue to have staggered elections, meaning not all City Council seats will be up for election at the same time. Both Districts 1 and 3 were scheduled for this upcoming November ballot. However, District 3 will not hold an election because Councilmember Jason Gibbs was the only candidate to file, leading the City Council to appoint him for another term. As a result, District 1 will be the only district voting for a new city Councilmember in the upcoming election, while Districts 2, 4 and 5 will have their seats up for election in November 2026.

To find out which district you’re in and see the new district lines, please visit SantaClarita.gov/District- Elections. While you’re there, you can also read about the lawsuit that led to this change, the transition process and how the district boundaries were determined. As we approach November 5, I encourage you to take the time to understand these changes and be informed when you cast your ballot. It’s your voice, your community—make sure it’s heard.

