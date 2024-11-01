Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale

The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 in the Santa Clarita Valley has launched its annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, with all proceeds benefiting local charitable programs.

The sale is open online until Nov. 13 at 10 p.m., offering a chance for community members to purchase fresh, premium Christmas trees and wreaths.

“Our trees are exceptionally fresh,” said Brian Paik, treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Council 6016. “We work directly with a trusted vendor in Oregon, ensuring that the trees are cut just days before they arrive. But beyond offering premium holiday decorations, this fundraiser is about something much bigger, supporting families and individuals here in the Santa Clarita community.”

The funds raised will help provide warm winter coats to local children, offer scholarships to deserving students and help fund ongoing projects at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Newhall.

Additionally, proceeds will aid the Knights in their efforts to support the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic organization that offers vital services such as food, clothing and housing assistance, and the Santa Clarita Valley Pregnancy Center, which provides critical care and resources to expectant mothers.

“We have an initiative to expand this fundraiser to all of Santa Clarita, so even more people can benefit from the work we’re doing,” said Paik.

Customers who place their orders by Nov. 13 can pick up their trees on Dec. 2 at the OLPH parking lot, 23225 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. Free delivery is available for elderly customers or those needing assistance.

To place an order, visit fundraiser4us.com/shop/KOCC-6016 or contact the Brian Paik of the Knights of Columbus via email at brian.paik@kofc6016.org.

