header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 1
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
| Friday, Nov 1, 2024
CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 in the Santa Clarita Valley has launched its annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, with all proceeds benefiting local charitable programs.

The sale is open online until Nov. 13 at 10 p.m., offering a chance for community members to purchase fresh, premium Christmas trees and wreaths.

“Our trees are exceptionally fresh,” said Brian Paik, treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Council 6016. “We work directly with a trusted vendor in Oregon, ensuring that the trees are cut just days before they arrive. But beyond offering premium holiday decorations, this fundraiser is about something much bigger, supporting families and individuals here in the Santa Clarita community.”

The funds raised will help provide warm winter coats to local children, offer scholarships to deserving students and help fund ongoing projects at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Newhall.

Additionally, proceeds will aid the Knights in their efforts to support the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic organization that offers vital services such as food, clothing and housing assistance, and the Santa Clarita Valley Pregnancy Center, which provides critical care and resources to expectant mothers.

“We have an initiative to expand this fundraiser to all of Santa Clarita, so even more people can benefit from the work we’re doing,” said Paik.

Customers who place their orders by Nov. 13 can pick up their trees on Dec. 2 at the OLPH parking lot, 23225 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. Free delivery is available for elderly customers or those needing assistance.

To place an order, visit fundraiser4us.com/shop/KOCC-6016 or contact the Brian Paik of the Knights of Columbus via email at brian.paik@kofc6016.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale

Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 in the Santa Clarita Valley has launched its annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, with all proceeds benefiting local charitable programs.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot

Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
Gather family and friends, for Bridge to Home's Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov 16, 8 - 11 a.m. at the Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’

Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host an afternoon of heartwarming tales with "The Golden Goose" and "Strega Nona" with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts

Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The Child & Family Center has announced that Jamie Munoz, Program Manager of the Family Preservation Program, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside the Valley Magazine as one of its 2024 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leaders of Influence.
FULL STORY...

American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser

American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites all to join its holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
The Master's University men's basketball team continued their dominating start to the season with a 90-78 road win over Missouri Baptist University at Abe Lemon Arena in Oklahoma City.
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating possible sources of H5 avian flu, which has been detected at low levels for the first time at one of the wastewater sampling sites in Los Angeles County.
H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County
Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Saugus Union School District Office.
Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 in the Santa Clarita Valley has launched its annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, with all proceeds benefiting local charitable programs.
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be recognized by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with a Strategic Engagement Award.
SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC
Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a do it yourself Air Plant Holder Workshop Tuesday, Nov. 5 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced that 526 additional Vote Centers will open on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the 2024 General Election.
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Gather family and friends, for Bridge to Home's Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov 16, 8 - 11 a.m. at the Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band, along with vocalist Steve Lively, present a unique evening of classic tunes and modern flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan of big band music or just love hearing inventive, cutting-edge arrangements, Classic/Remix promises a night of musical contrasts.
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host an afternoon of heartwarming tales with "The Golden Goose" and "Strega Nona" with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts
The Child & Family Center has announced that Jamie Munoz, Program Manager of the Family Preservation Program, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside the Valley Magazine as one of its 2024 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leaders of Influence.
Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street
The joyful sounds of Christmas cheer, the cool crisp fall air and the sight of brilliantly colored lights reflecting off the nearby buildings bring the ultimate holiday atmosphere to Old Town Newhall during Light Up Main Street.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street
CHP Receives $2M Grant to Crack Down on Sideshows, Street Racing
The California Highway Patrol received $2 million in federal funding that will expand its major crackdown on dangerous sideshows and street racing statewide, holding participants and organizers accountable for reckless driving behaviors.
CHP Receives $2M Grant to Crack Down on Sideshows, Street Racing
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
November is a time to raise awareness and show support for the more than 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon
The 2024 Santa Clarita Marathon will be held on Nov. 10, starting and finishing at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Rd. The course will be on the bike path, away from traffic. Race start times are: full marathon 7 a.m., half marathon 7:15 a.m., 10K 7:30 a.m. and 5K 7:35 a.m.
Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon
Volunteers Sought for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Volunteer registration is now open for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count to be held in January by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Volunteers Sought for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
CalArts Ranks #7 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2024
The entertainment and media news magazine TheWrap released its annual ranking of the top United States film schools, with the California Institue of the Arts School of Film/Video nabbing the #7 ranking for the 2024-25 cycle.
CalArts Ranks #7 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2024
Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween
Tonight is Halloween, and I can already feel the hullabaloo as children prepare to put on their costumes and head out for a fun evening of trick-or-treating.
Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween
Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association
The Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County honored Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger by presenting her with the President's Award on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association
Kitabatake Crowned WSC Player of the Year, Canyons Advances
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake was awarded Western State Conference Player of the Year honors as the Cougars Women's golf team played out its regular season schedule at the two-day conference championships held Oct. 27-28 at Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne, Calif.
Kitabatake Crowned WSC Player of the Year, Canyons Advances
Van Hook Files Wrongful Termination Claims
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, who served as Chancellor of College of the Canyons for more than 36 years, has filed wrongful termination and Department of Fair Employment and Housing claims against the Santa Clarita Community College District and its Board of Trustees.
Van Hook Files Wrongful Termination Claims
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites all to join its holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
SCVNews.com