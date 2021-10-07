L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’

Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control will have an exciting event coming up that you do not want to miss.
In recognition of International Artist Day, DACC will be hosting “Pawcasso Day” where selected dogs will create their own paintings. The dogs and their paintings will then be showcased on our social media platforms on Monday, Oct. 25. If you adopt any of the featured dogs on that day or after, you’ll also take home the artwork that the dog created.
Note: Please remember that an appointment is required for adoption. Click [here] to schedule an appointment.
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
