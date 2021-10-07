L.A. County Celebrating International Artist Day with ‘Pawcasso Day’

Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control will have an exciting event coming up that you do not want to miss.

In recognition of International Artist Day, DACC will be hosting “Pawcasso Day” where selected dogs will create their own paintings. The dogs and their paintings will then be showcased on our social media platforms on Monday, Oct. 25. If you adopt any of the featured dogs on that day or after, you’ll also take home the artwork that the dog created.

Note: Please remember that an appointment is required for adoption. Click [here] to schedule an appointment.

