L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby to Retire

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 24, 2022

By Press Release

Effective Saturday, July 30, 2022, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby will officially retire from the department after completing nearly four decades in the fire service.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property, and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,” said Osby.

Osby was initially appointed to his position by the County of Los Angeles Board of the Supervisors in February 2011. During his tenure, the Department launched several groundbreaking and innovative programs to enhance the delivery and quality of emergency and life safety services to the four million residents in its care.

“Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a life-saving rescue, medical treatment, or just a helping hand. It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye It was truly an honor to be your Fire Chief,” said Osby.

During the transition phase before Osby’s retirement, he will work with his executive team along with the Board of Supervisors to ensure a seamless succession plan.

To support firefighters, lifesaving equipment and our transformational community education programs L.A. County residents can learn more and donate here.

