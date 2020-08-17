[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 17
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes)
Newhall School
Monday Update: Lake Fire Burns More Than 18,500 Acres, 30% Contained
Monday, Aug 17, 2020
lake fire monday update

With the plume of smoke from the Lake Fire still visible from the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, fire officials during Monday’s briefing announced that the blaze had grown to 18,562 acres, with 31% containment.

“The Lake Fire was fast-moving and tenacious, fueled by unforgiving terrain, burning 10,000 acres in just under four hours with minimal wind conditions,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, as she joined fire officials for the morning briefing.

“This fire knows no jurisdictional boundaries, and as we combat back together under a unified command, neither do we,” she said. “Meeting under these circumstances is never ideal, and I want our community to know that they are not alone.”

The blaze, dubbed the Lake Fire after it began in the Lake Hughes area on Wednesday, continued to threaten 4,570 structures Monday, while at least 12 structures and 21 outbuildings had been destroyed, along with three structures damaged. These figures are expected to increase as damage assessments continue to be completed.

Overnight, moderate fire behavior allowed firefighters to improve existing containment lines and construct new fire lines, bringing the containment from 12% to 31%.

When the incident began on Wednesday, Angeles National Forest and L.A. County Fire Department officials formed a unified command, describing the potential challenges that the steep topography and weather could pose for firefighters, along with the fact that fuels in some areas had not burned in 100 years.

“We’re seeing that play out,” ANF Fire Chief Robert Garcia said Monday. “This fire started with some explosive fire behavior and moved into an area that was going to be extremely challenging for us, not only the fuel conditions but the topography.”

A federal incident management team was brought in to assist in long-term planning, managing resources and supporting ground crews.

Steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain continue to challenge firefighters and their safety as they work to build containment lines.

“All fires are challenging. This one’s especially challenging given the hot, dry conditions and the rugged, roadless areas we’re dealing with,” said Rick Young, incident commander of California Incident Management Team 5. “In addition to that, we’re dealing with fuels that haven’t seen fire in a significant period, leading to a very decadent understory and a forested overstory, which lends itself to long-range spotting, further hampering containment efforts.”

By Monday, nearly 1,900 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, including 189 fire engines, 26 hand crews, 25 bulldozers, 23 water tenders and 12 helicopters.

Over the weekend, high temperatures and wind created fire instability, triggering fire spread, along with thunderstorms and plume-dominated fire behavior.

On Saturday, approximately 50 to 100 lightning strikes caused spotting and uphill runs where the strikes occurred, which enlarged several large-scale fires, compromising current and proposed containment lines.

The National Weather Service forecasted high pressure over the region, with temperatures reaching 108 and relative humidity in the 10-19% range, which is expected to bring with it critical fire weather Monday through Thursday.

Evacuations remain in effect for Lake Hughes Road, west of Pine Canyon and north of Dry Gulch Road; east of Ridge Route Road; west of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78; north of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road; and south of Highway 138.

lake fire monday update

3 Points Road from Highway 138 to Pine Canyon, Old Ridge Route from Highway 138 to Pine Canyon, Pine Canyon from Ridge Route Road to Lake Hughes Road, and Dry Gulch Road from San Francisquito Canyon Road to Lake Hughes Road remain closed.

In addition, both upper and lower Castaic lakes remain closed through the duration of the fire, as firefighters are using the lake and surrounding areas as a base camp.

The smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch2 Fire burning in the region has continuously caused unhealthy air quality, with a number of smoke advisories being issued by the L.A. County Public Health Department, including one on Monday.

Unhealthy air quality could be damaging to vulnerable groups, and Public Health officials suggest residents in the SCV take precautions, such as limiting outdoor activity and remaining inside as much as possible.

“Children and people who have air-quality-sensitive conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should follow these recommendations and stay indoors as much as possible even in areas where smoke, soot, or ash cannot be seen, or there is no smell of smoke,” officials said in a news release.
Roberta G. Veloz, the 1998 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year honoree and namesake of the Cardiovascular Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, has died.
With the plume of smoke from the Lake Fire still visible from the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, fire officials announced during Monday’s briefing that the blaze had grown to 18,562 acres, with 31% containment.
As the West Coast continues to experience a historic heatwave and related energy shortages, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a heat emergency Monday designed to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions.
Sept. 26: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup, Online Environmental Expo
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to get outside and participate in the 2020 Neighborhood Cleanup and Online Environmental Expo on Saturday, September 26.
SCV Community Mourns Death of Roberta G. Veloz, 1998 SCV Woman of the Year
Roberta G. Veloz, the 1998 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year honoree and namesake of the Cardiovascular Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, has died.
Monday Update: Lake Fire Burns More Than 18,500 Acres, 30% Contained
With the plume of smoke from the Lake Fire still visible from the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, fire officials announced during Monday’s briefing that the blaze had grown to 18,562 acres, with 31% containment.
Newsom Proclaims Heat Emergency to Free Up Energy Capacity
As the West Coast continues to experience a historic heatwave and related energy shortages, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a heat emergency Monday designed to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions.
Smoke Advisory Extended for SCV Due to Lake, Ranch2 Fires
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended its smoke advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley due to smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch2 Fire burning in the region.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
More Triple Digits: SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Wednesday
Forecasting more triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service has extended the current excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 218,693 Total Cases in L.A. County; SCV Cases Near 5K
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 45 new deaths and 2,642 new cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7
The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.
Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo
Los Angeles Sheriff's Department narcotics detectives arrested three adults in Acton on Thursday after a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation.
Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning
Smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
Nine Candidates to Face Off in 2020 Santa Clarita City Council Race
It’s official: Nine candidates will officially run to fill two Santa Clarita City Council seats open for the Nov. 3 election.
Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California
By a vote of 19-1 on Thursday, the Judicial Council repealed emergency orders suspending foreclosure and unlawful detainer actions in California’s courts, leaving lawmakers just a few weeks to enact legal protections to avert an impending flood of evictions for unpaid rent when the moratorium is officially lifted on Sept. 1.
Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed
Fire crews reached 12% containment of the 11,637-acre Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area, which has destroyed five structures, according to a Friday morning report from officials.
Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations
A gas main break at a Canyon Country construction site prompted evacuations Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines
Siding with a lower court judge who found California’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition is illegal and could lead to women being “raped and dead,” a duo of GOP-appointed Ninth Circuit judges Friday ruled the ban violates the Second Amendment.
Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road
Firefighters responded to a 3-acre brush fire dubbed the "Canyon Incident" on Tick Canyon Road early Friday morning, following a burst of smaller fires in Newhall hours earlier.
Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California
Voter interest continues to grow in California as officials announced Thursday over 83% of the electorate has registered to vote, the highest entering a general election since 1952.
Grace Community Church Sues L.A. County, California Over Indoor Worship Ban
Grace Community Church in Sun Valley has filed suit against California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday over public health orders banning indoor worship services during the coronavirus pandemic.
SCV Sheriff’s Station: Newhall Fires Incidental Following Domestic Issue
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station continued their investigation Friday after multiple fires broke out within minutes of each other in Newhall Thursday night, which officials said they believe were incidental following a domestic issue.
Zeretzke Pleads Guilty to 1 Federal Count of Producing Child Porn
John Edward Zeretzke, a former music teacher who taught a handful of clinics at Santa Clarita Valley schools, has pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography.
