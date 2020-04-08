L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020

By Press Release

[L.A. County Emergency Ops] – Amid growing interest amongst the public at large regarding how COVID-19 is impacting local first responder personnel, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has provided important data related to its workforce.

According to Fire Department officials, 32 personnel currently have been tested. Of those tested, 12 LACFD personnel have been confirmed as being COVID-19 positive.

“The Los Angeles County Fire Department continues on a daily basis to monitor our most important commodity, our employees. We have put into place a number of processes and stood up systems to help assess, monitor, test and treat our first responders that have been exposed and tested positive for COVID-19, so that they can recover and return to work,” according to Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby.

LACFD will continue to provide updated data about COVID-19’s impact on its workforce in L.A. County Emergency Operations Center’s COVID-19 daily Incident Update.

 

No Comments for : L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19

    L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19

    2 hours ago
  • Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award

    Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award

    3 hours ago
  • COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday

    COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday

    4 hours ago
  • Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June

    Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June

    5 hours ago
  • Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program

    Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program

    6 hours ago
  • L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV

    L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV

    7 hours ago
  • Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes

    Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes

    8 hours ago
  • Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    10 hours ago
  • New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M

    New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M

    10 hours ago
  • Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess

    Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess

    11 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.