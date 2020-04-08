L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19

[L.A. County Emergency Ops] – Amid growing interest amongst the public at large regarding how COVID-19 is impacting local first responder personnel, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has provided important data related to its workforce.

According to Fire Department officials, 32 personnel currently have been tested. Of those tested, 12 LACFD personnel have been confirmed as being COVID-19 positive.

“The Los Angeles County Fire Department continues on a daily basis to monitor our most important commodity, our employees. We have put into place a number of processes and stood up systems to help assess, monitor, test and treat our first responders that have been exposed and tested positive for COVID-19, so that they can recover and return to work,” according to Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby.

LACFD will continue to provide updated data about COVID-19’s impact on its workforce in L.A. County Emergency Operations Center’s COVID-19 daily Incident Update.