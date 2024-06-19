L.A. County Library Summer Discovery Program Already on a Roll

The L.A. Library Summer Discovery Program is on a roll. For those that haven’t signed up for the celebration of reading and exploration for all ages yet, join online, or head to the local library to grab a game card and activity idea list.

Log read books, complete fun activities, and earn the chance to win fun prizes.

New prize opportunities

Readers of all ages who complete the Summer Discovery Program challenge either online or in-person by July 20 will be entered to win a 4-pack of tickets to Raging Waters.

Each of the libraries is giving away five sets of tickets, so there are many chances to win. There is also a four-pack of circus tickets that can be won, thanks to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

Grand prizes for completing the program by Aug. 11 include Kindle HD tablets, Target gift cards, and tickets to The Broad, Museum of Tolerance, LA Opera, and Aquarium of the Pacific.

Best of all, help the library reach their community reading goal of 50,000 books. So far the they are already over 25% of the way there, and know the goal can be met.

For more information about the program or to find a L.A. County Library branch, click the link.

