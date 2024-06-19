header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 19
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
L.A. County Library Summer Discovery Program Already on a Roll
| Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
Water drop


The L.A. Library Summer Discovery Program is on a roll. For those that haven’t signed up for the celebration of reading and exploration for all ages yet, join online, or head to the local library to grab a game card and activity idea list.

Log read books, complete fun activities, and earn the chance to win fun prizes.

New prize opportunities

Readers of all ages who complete the Summer Discovery Program challenge either online or in-person by July 20 will be entered to win a 4-pack of tickets to Raging Waters.

Each of the libraries is giving away five sets of tickets, so there are many chances to win. There is also a four-pack of circus tickets that can be won, thanks to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

Grand prizes for completing the program by Aug. 11 include Kindle HD tablets, Target gift cards, and tickets to The BroadMuseum of ToleranceLA Opera, and Aquarium of the Pacific.

Best of all, help the library reach their community reading goal of 50,000 books.  So far the they are already over 25% of the way there, and know the goal can be met.

For more information about the program or to find a L.A. County Library branch, click the link.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Library Summer Discovery Program Already on a Roll

L.A. County Library Summer Discovery Program Already on a Roll
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
The L.A. Library Summer Discovery Program is on a roll. For those that haven't signed up for the celebration of reading and exploration for all ages yet, join online, or head to the local library to grab a game card and activity idea list.
FULL STORY...

Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts

Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Post Fire 24 Percent Contained CAL FIRE Reports

Post Fire 24 Percent Contained CAL FIRE Reports
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,611 acres and is now 24% contained.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases

Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.
FULL STORY...

UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment

UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Update: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Library Summer Discovery Program Already on a Roll
The L.A. Library Summer Discovery Program is on a roll. For those that haven't signed up for the celebration of reading and exploration for all ages yet, join online, or head to the local library to grab a game card and activity idea list.
L.A. County Library Summer Discovery Program Already on a Roll
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First among the Cities with the Highest Credit Card Debts
WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on the latest data on consumers’ finances from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, adjusted for inflation. Below, you can find a handful of highlights from the report. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First among the Cities with the Highest Credit Card Debts
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Aug 1: ARTree Botanical Drawing Workshop
The ARTree Community Arts Center will host a Botanical Drawing Workshop 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the center's Studio 2, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Aug 1: ARTree Botanical Drawing Workshop
ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp
Create a superhero identity at the ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp from July 22- July 26 at ARTree Community Arts Center, ARTree Studio 1 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp
June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m.
June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening
Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 4 p.m.
Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
Graffiti Beautification Workday Volunteers Sought
The Graffiti Beautification Workday city of Santa Clarita: Volunteer Engagement Program is seeking volunteers for Wednesday July 24 and Wednesday, July 31, 8-11 a.m.
Graffiti Beautification Workday Volunteers Sought
The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne
Nick Payne's "Constellations" will run June 27-30, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne
June 19: Last Chance to Enter SCV Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has extended the deadline to enter the parade without a late fee to Wednesday, June 19. The committee is seeking entries from the commumity for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
June 19: Last Chance to Enter SCV Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
July 13: ‘Select the Perfect Plants’ Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free gardening workshop on Saturday, July 13 9-11 a.m. "Selecting the Perfect Plants for SCV Landscapes" workshop will elevate your landscaping game.
July 13: ‘Select the Perfect Plants’ Workshop
June 20: Summer Solstice Senses Block Party
Celebrate the longest day of the year at the Summer Solstice SENSE Block Party, Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
June 20: Summer Solstice Senses Block Party
Post Fire 24 Percent Contained CAL FIRE Reports
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,611 acres and is now 24% contained.
Post Fire 24 Percent Contained CAL FIRE Reports
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, at approximately 7:35 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
The Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, and will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO. 
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.
Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
Calling all bicyclists, runners, walkers and more! Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail!
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
College of the Canyons will launch its first bachelor’s degree program in January 2025.
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 17 - Sunday, June 23.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Update: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE.
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is strongly encouraging residents to prepare their households and families for wildfires, as numerous fires burned across Senate District 21 over the weekend.
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
SCVNews.com